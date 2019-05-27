World Dental & Oral Health Congress, London, July 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Dental & Oral Health Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Dental and Oral Health Congress is the premier occasion intended for International Dental and Oral well-being experts that brings together a unique and international mix of experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry across the globe to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in the middle of oral and systemic well-being.



The gathering welcomes members from every university, clinical test foundations and symptomatic organizations to contribute their expedition rendezvous on all parts of this rapidly spreading field and subsequently, giving a demonstration of the most contemporary dental procedures.

Why Attend the Dental and Oral Health Congress?

Update new skills & knowledge trending towards next generation dentistry

Network with the entire Dental and Oral Health Event Ecosystem

Great Location for International Branding

Bigger and better than ever before

Global Networking Event in London

A brand new venue in the epicenter of Dental and Oral Health Event

High Quality International Audience

An unbeatable Senior Level Speaker Line-Up

The World Dental & Oral Congress 2018 attracts global attendees including leading Dental Surgeons, Practitioners, Researchers, Professors, Students, Key Opinion Leaders like CEOs, Directors, Chief Medical Officers and all from the following Dental Fraternity:

Endodontics

Prosthodontics

Pediatric dentistry

Periodontics

Oral-maxillofacial surgery

Dento-maxillofacial radiology

Oral pathology

Oral medicine

Cosmetic Dentistry

Orthodontics

Preventive dentistry

Venture Capitalist

Agenda:



Registration & Refreshments

Inauguration & Welcome Speech

Keynote: State of the Art Adult Orthodontics: Aesthetic

Appliances and Goals by Dr Cesare Luzi & Dr. Emese Szab

Keynote: Minimally Invasive Dentistry by Prof Avijit Bannerjee, Kings College London

Keynote: Photofunctionalization of Implant Bio-materials to improve their Integration by Dr Marco Roy

3 Course Lunch Buffet + Exhibition + Poster Viewing

Keynote: Zygomatic Implantology by Dr Andrea Tedesco

Keynote: Cosmetic Dentistry by Dr Rogieh Ilaty

Keynote: Lingual Orthodontics by Dr Sanjay Labh

Speakers





Dr Sana Farista

Key Speaker in Laser Dentistry

Dr. Hctor J. Rodr

Periodontics

Dr Amit Patel BDS MS

University of Birmingham School of Dentistry

Dr Rogieh Ilaty

The WELBECK

Dr Linda Greenwall B

Practice Owner and Founder - Dental Wellness Trust

Dr Nikhil Sharma

3D Ortho Solutions

Dr Cesare Luzi

Studio Luzi

Professor Avijit Ban

King's College L

Prof. Sanjay Labh

Institute of Lingual Orthodontics, India

