Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of South Africa

On May 25, Mr. Yoshihiro Seki, Member of the House of Representatives and State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry visited the Republic of South Africa, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

1. Mr. Seki attended the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony held at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital. At the ceremony, President Ramaphosa took the oath and made his inauguration speech in front of dignitaries of the South African government, foreign dignitaries including heads of state from African countries, and the people of South Africa.

2. Mr. Seki handed over the personal letter from Prime Minister Abe to President Ramaphosa and offered his congratulations on the inauguration of President Ramaphosa. Mr. Seki stated that Japan will strive to further develop bilateral relations focusing on trade and investment and that he looks forward to welcoming President Ramaphosa to Japan on the occasions of important events which will be held in Japan this year including TICAD7. President Ramaphosa stated that he appreciates Mr. Seki’s attendance at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony and that he looks forward to visiting Japan this year.

3. Mr. Seki had short conversations with dignitaries including heads of state of African countries as well as special envoys from non-regional countries on the occasion of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.



