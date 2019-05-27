Global $17 Bn Dairy Products Packaging Market to 2024 - Smart Milk Packaging Solutions Provide Greater Benefits
Accounting for a share estimated at 41.4% translating into US$12.8 billion in 2018, Milk is the largest application of Dairy Products Packaging globally, which is projected to reach US$17 billion by 2024
Plastic has become the material of choice for packaging dairy products, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles with aseptic packaging ensuring maximum product integrity. The global demand for PET in dairy products packaging is likely to post the fastest growth owing to the material's complete recyclability, outstanding barrier properties and neck and cap tightness that makes sure that products within the container are completely safe.
The report reviews analyze and project the global Dairy Products Packaging market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2024
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global market for Dairy Products Packaging is explored in this study with respect to Material Type, Product Type, and major applications
- The study extensively analyzes above-mentioned material types, product types and applications of Dairy Products Packaging in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
- Liquid Dairy Products Switching to PET Packaging
- Aseptic Packaging Gaining Ground in the Dairy Industry
- Flexible Packaging Tightens Grip on Cheese and Dairy Products
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 61
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 148 companies
5.1 Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Overview by Material Type
5.1.1 Dairy Products Packaging Material Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Glass Packaging
5.1.1.2 Metal Packaging
5.1.1.3 Paper & Paperboard Packaging
5.1.1.4 Plastics Packaging
5.2 Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Overview by Product Type
5.2.1 Dairy Products Packaging Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Bottles & Jars
5.2.1.2 Cans
5.2.1.3 Cartons & Boxes
5.2.1.4 Cups & Tubs
5.2.1.5 Films & Wraps
5.2.1.6 Pouches
5.2.1.7 Other Products
5.3 Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Overview by Application
5.3.1 Dairy Products Packaging Application Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Butter
5.3.1.2 Cheese
5.3.1.3 Frozen Products
5.3.1.4 Milk
5.3.1.5 Yogurt
5.3.1.6 Other Dairy Products
