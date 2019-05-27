PMNCH 2018 Annual Report

Publisher/Organizer: The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health Publication date: May 2019 Number of pages: 43 Language: En

Message from the Chair of the Board In 2018 I passed the baton of PMNCH Board Chair, a position I held with great pleasure for five years, to former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet. As we look back over the achievements of 2018, highlighted within this annual report, we can do so with immense pride at the strength and depth of our impact. In parting, I urge our partners and stakeholders to build upon the excellent platform PMNCH provides to bring together the experiences and knowledge of this community with increased vigour and commitment to create a bright and healthy future for the millions of children, adolescents and women of the world.

2018 was an extraordinary year for PMNCH, with the diversity of our work showcased at the 2018 Partners’ Forum. Other achievements that are highlighted in the report include our work in a number of EWEC focus areas, country engagement, accountability, political engagement and resource mobilization.

In 2018, the Board and the Executive Committee developed, reviewed and adopted the PMNCH 2018-2020 Business Plan. This clearly defines the Partnership’s contribution to the 2020 EWEC Partners’ Framework targets, the Global Strategy and the SDGs and will guide the Partnership’s work until the end of 2020.

This annual report is a slimmed down version of our deliverables for the year, but I hope it offers more than a glimpse of the coordination, collaboration and sheer determination our partners have provided to get the work done so that every woman, child, newborn and adolescent — in every setting — realizes their right to physical and mental health and well-being. Helga Fogstad Executive Director The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health

Over the past five years we brought together diverse voices to contribute to the development of the Global Strategy 2016-2030 and to advocate for the inclusion of women, children and adolescents in the post-2015 agenda. We spearheaded the political advocacy, messaging and commitment gathering for the Every Newborn Action Plan, ensuring a World Health Assembly resolution in support of the Action Plan by 197 Member States. We committed to meaningfully engaging young people through the creation of an adolescent and youth constituency; and finally, we focused our efforts on supporting countries, encouraging them to lead and take their rightful place as owners of their own futures.