$542.9 Mn Alpha-Methylstyrene Market - Global Forecast to 2024

The alpha-methylstyrene market is projected to grow from 292.0 KT in 2018 to 339.6 KT by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2024. The market was valued at USD 460.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 542.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.



Increased demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), which uses alpha-methylstyrene, from various end-use industries such as automotive and electronic appliances is one of the key factors driving the growth of the alpha-methylstyrene market across the globe. The generation of hazardous wastes during the production of alpha-methylstyrene acts as a major restraint for the growth of the alpha-methylstyrene market during the forecast period.



Alpha-methylstyrene (CAS No: 98-83-9) is an organic compound with a molecular formula C9H10. It is also referred to as isopropenyl benzene. Alpha-methylstyrene is a clear, colorless organic compound with a sharp odor. It is obtained from the partial oxidation of cumene and is a by-product of the cumene-phenol process, wherein phenol and acetone are synthesized from benzene.



It can then be purified by continuous distillation under reduced pressure to lower the amount of phenol, cumene, and butyl benzene impurities in it. As the cost of purification of alpha-methylstyrene is high, several phenol producers do not separate it but simply recycle it by hydrogenating it back to cumene. Alpha-methylstyrene is used in various industries such as plastics, adhesives, and chemicals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Alpha-Methylstyrene Market

4.2 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, By Region

4.3 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market in Asia Pacific, By Application and Country

4.4 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Resins and Additives Using Alpha-Methylstyrene From the Asia Pacific Region

5.3.1.2 Rising Demand for ABS Resins From the Growing Electronic/Electrical Appliances and Automotive Industries

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Generation of Hazardous Wastes During the Production of Alpha-Methylstyrene

5.3.2.2 Lack of Compatibility With Oxidizing Agents

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Goods From Emerging Economies

5.3.3.2 Ongoing Shale Oil/Tight Oil Exploration Activities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Health and Safety Concerns Associated With the Exposure to Alpha-Methylstyrene and Its Derivatives

5.3.4.2 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

5.4 Economic Indicators

5.4.1 Industry Outlook

5.4.1.1 Automotive

5.4.1.2 Aerospace

5.4.1.3 Electronics

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors



6 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin

6.2.1 ABS is the Largest and Fastest Growing Application Segment

6.3 Para-Cumylphenol

6.3.1 Para-Cumylphenol Accounted for the Second Largest Share in the Global AMS Market

6.4 Adhesives & Coatings

6.4.1 Growing Demand for Adhesives and Coating From End-Use Industries Such as Automotive, Electronics, Building & Construction is Expected to Drive the AMS Market

6.5 Waxes

6.5.1 Waxes Application Segment Accounted for A Major Share in the Global AMS Market

6.6 Others



7 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, By Purity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Assay Above 99.5%

7.2.1 Assay Above 99.5% Purity Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global AMS Market

7.3 Between 95% and 99.5%

7.3.1 High Demand From the ABS, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber and Adhesives is Expected to Drive the Between 95% to 99.5% Purity Segment



8 Alpha-Methylstyrene Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 China Accounted for the Highest Share in the Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market

8.2.2 India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Taiwan

8.2.6 Malaysia

8.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 UK

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.6 Spain

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 Us

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 Qatar

8.5.3 UAE

8.5.4 South Africa

8.5.5 Kuwait

8.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Overview

9.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.6 Market Share Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

10.2 AdvanSix Inc.

10.3 Cepsa

10.4 Rosneft

10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.6 Solvay SA

10.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10.8 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

10.9 Versalis SPA

10.10 Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.

10.11 The Plaza Group Inc.

10.12 Novapex

10.13 DOMO Chemicals

10.14 Omskiy Kauchuk

10.15 SI Group, Inc.

10.16 Prasol Chemicals Private Limited

10.17 Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.18 Altivia Corporation



