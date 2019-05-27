The Client Connection Test for Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Japan

Seoul, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced that Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (locally named Ragnarok Masters in Japan) will be published by GungHo Online Entertainment Inc, (“GungHo”) the licensee of Ragnarok Online in Japan. GungHo has announced that the game is expecting to be released in 2019 and the official release date will be noticed soon.

In advance of the official release, GungHo will be undertaking the Client Connection Test for Android from May 28 to May 30.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love has achieved more than 24 million downloads all over the world - including Taiwan, Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania. The game has taken the number one slot in the Google Play and Apple App Store’s top grossing listings across the globe.

The Official Website: https://ragnarokm.gungho.jp/

The Client Connection Test Website: https://ragnarokm.gungho.jp/cct/

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 83 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

