Angola: President returns home

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 27 - The president of Angola, João Lourenço, returned Sunday afternoon to the country, after attending the inauguration ceremony of the South African president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa.,

The president was welcomed at Luanda’s 04 de Fevereiro International Airport by the vice-president, Bornito de Sousa, the province’s governor, Luther Rescova and president’s aides.

João Lourenço, who was accompanied by the first Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was amongst various presidents to attend the inauguration of the South African president held at Loftus Versfeld stadium, Pretoria, where at least 32,000 locals witnessed the event.

Angola is one of South Africa’s main trade partner in Africa, having exported roughly 8, 2 billion of rand (500 million of Euro) in 2016, while in the same period, South Africa bought 18 billion of rand (1,1 billion of euro) of crude oil.

