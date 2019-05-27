NVIDIA Laptop Momentum Accelerates as Partners Announce 25 New Models

Record 125 Laptops Offer Large Range of Options for Gamers, Creators

TAIPEI, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex -- NVIDIA today announced the launch by leading manufacturers of 25 laptops fueled by its power-efficient NVIDIA Turing™ GPUs, broadening the reach of their revolutionary ray-tracing capabilities beyond the nearly 100 Turing-generation laptops announced earlier this year.



/EIN News/ -- The latest systems include both powerful RTX Studio laptops — aimed at the new class of independent artists whose creativity is fueling fields like social media, digital advertising and 3D development — and high-end gaming laptops, delivering unprecedented levels of performance and cutting-edge features including real-time ray tracing and AI-assisted gaming.

The launch — including systems with award-winning, power-efficient GeForce ® and Quadro ® GPUs — rounds out the industry’s most acclaimed line of mobile PCs. RTX Studio laptops deliver performance of up 7x that of the MacBook Pro, while delivering 100 frames per second in popular titles such as Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends.

“The laptop landscape has exploded over the past six months, with Turing fueling dozens of incredible devices,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the PC business at NVIDIA. “Thanks to leaps in innovation and power efficiency, there has never been a better time to be in the market for a powerful, thin, light laptop to meet creative or gaming needs.”

RTX Studio Laptops

At Computex this week, NVIDIA introduced 17 RTX Studio laptops, which are purpose-built for creative workflows to inspire creativity and enable desktop-level performance on the go. Inside are NVIDIA Quadro RTX ™ or GeForce RTX™ GPUs , which enable real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing for the tens of millions of creators who have joined the workforce over the past decade.

RTX Studio laptops feature new Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs, as well as GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs. Quadro RTX 5000-based laptops are the world’s first Max-Q laptops with 16GB of graphics memory — the largest available in a laptop — enabling advanced multi-app creative workflows and use of large 3D models that previously were not possible while on the go.

RTX Studio laptops will be available starting in June from top OEMs, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, MSI and Razer. Pricing for RTX Studio laptops starts at $1,599 and will vary based on partner designs, features and region.

Latest Gaming Laptops

Additionally, nine new GeForce-powered laptops are being introduced at Computex, giving gamers even more options to choose the best in performance and power efficiency for today’s most popular games.

In addition, systems by ASUS, HP and MSI offer the world’s first G-SYNC gaming laptops with 4K 120Hz DCI-P3 color displays, for definitive, high-fidelity, on-the-go gaming experiences. For the gamer who prefers ultra-fast framerates, for a portable esports experience, ASUS, Clevo, Dell and Razer are demonstrating at the show their 15.6-inch, 240Hz GeForce-powered laptops.

And ASUS, Clevo, Dell, MSI and Razer offer GeForce-powered 4K OLED gaming laptops, bringing advanced color fidelity and true black levels to a portable form factor. These are perfect for creators who need true color accuracy on the go and love high-fidelity gaming.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

(1) Performance testing conducted by NVIDIA in May 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q compared to 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q laptop was 7x faster in Maya+Arnold and REDCINE-X PRO. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model. REDCINE-X PRO performance measures video playback FPS using an 8K 5:1 REDCODE RAW video.

