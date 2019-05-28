Normalized Sleeping Units

The concept of incarceration, rehabilitation, substance abuse, and mental illness are center stage in the justice arena.

True rehabilitation can occur, if we rethink, who truly needs to be incarcerated,how we incarcerate, where we incarcerate, and what results we can realistically expect from the new reform strategies.” — Michael Rosenberg

INCARCERATION REFORM" SPEARHEADED BY LEADERS IN NYC, CT, PA, RI, NH, NYS, ME, and MA, IS NOW GOING VIRAL.

Justice agency leaders, politicians and the courts are finally taking notice of the innovative concepts and philosophies being implemented in Canada, and the major countries throughout the eastern hemisphere.

"True rehabilitation can occur, if we rethink, who truly needs to be incarcerated, (who needs treatment outside of jails and prisons), how long they are incarcerated, how we incarcerate, where we incarcerate, and what results we can realistically expect from the new reform strategies."

The manufacturers, vendors and outsourced service companies who serve the "Corrections Industry", must all think out of the box on how their products and services can be synergistic to both the long term goals and short term objectives of incarceration reform.

An example of how one industry leader in modular steel jail and prison cell manufacturing, is participating with city state and federal agencies, is the introduction of their modular "Normalized Sleeping Units". (See attached photos)

This vendor, quickly recognized that they had the financial capability and the engineering know how to quickly mobilize their USA based modular cell factory, (the world's largest dedicated modular cell factory), to produce the "Normalized Sleeping Units". This is just one example how vendors can be part of the movement to improve the quality of life for all who will eventually benefit from incarceration reform.

The link below regarding an article about a former Connecticut Department of Corrections is truly inspiring.

https://www.connecticutmag.com/issues/features/how-scott-semple-helped-turn-connecticut-s-prisons-into-a/article_e6e733cc-78af-11e9-b468-87e688e6aae5.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=user-share&sfns=mo

