Role of Angola in African integration and pacification highlighted

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 26 - Algerian ambassador to Angola, Larbi Latroch, said Saturday in Luanda that Angola plays a key role in the continent and continues to invest in African solidarity and integration.,

The diplomat - who was speaking at the meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the ambit of the Africa Day, in his capacity as the dean of African ambassadors accredited in Angola - acknowledged the efforts of the authorities to achieve peace and stability in the region in particular, and in the continent in general.

"Angola's contribution to the African Union's Peace and Security Council is very important," said the Algerian ambassador in his speech.

In his address, the diplomat pointed out that despite numerous obstacles and terrible terrorist threats, the continent known as the Cradle of Civilisation was able to overcome great challenges such as the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts through dialogue that allows Africans to solve African problems.

The diplomat emphasised that the launching of the continental Free Trade Zone will strengthen businesses and investments among Africans.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.