African Free Trade Zone to benefit 1.2 billion people

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 26 - The entry into force of the continental Free Trade Zone has been a key instrument for Africa and the world, as the market is expected to handle 1.2 billion consumers. ,

This component strengthens regional integration in stimulating economic growth, job creation for young Africans, poverty reduction and the promotion of Africa's most just and peaceful needs.

The statement was made by the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Tete António, during a meeting in the ambit of the Africa Day, which was marked last Saturday, promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the diplomat, the African community has demonstrated the capacity and creativity to create adequate structures to facilitate the achievement of the organization's founding fathers' goals for a prosperous, integrated, politically and economically strong Africa.

To that end, he highlighted the adoption of Agenda 20/63 with a vision of development of Africans substantiated in common values, laying the foundations for the socio-economic progress of the continent.

From the point of view of promoting peace and security on the continent, Téte António said that there are efforts by the African Union, in collaboration with partners, to prevent and resolve conflicts that may arise.

In his view, dialogue continues to be the solution to the United Nations goal of silencing arms on the continent.

