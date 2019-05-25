Tommy Chong to Celebrate 81st Birthday at the High Times Cannabis Cup in SoCal May 25 & 26

Los Angeles, May 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times , the most well-known brand in cannabis globally, today announced the inclusion of a special birthday celebration at it’s Cannabis Cup in Southern California for long time industry leader Tommy Chong. Taking place this weekend, May 25th & 26th, the event will include opportunities for fans to meet the marijuana legend, as well as help him celebrate his birthday in person.



The weekend’s event, which includes the awarding of the Southern California Cannabis Cup, the industry’s premiere distinction for the best products in the space, also includes musical heavyweights Ice Cube, Tory Lanez, and Blueface, along with dance producers Girl Talk and Thriftworks. VIP tickets are still available at Cannabiscup.com for those looking to join the celebrations. The event will take place at the NOS Center in San Bernardino beginning today, May 25th, with doors opening at noon.

Mr. Chong will be signing autographs and greeting fans on both Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 PM. He also plans to make a special announcement during this celebration, likely including one of his associated brands: Chong’s Choice, Greenstone, Top Shelf Cultivation, and/or Honey Dew Farms.

For more information, or to request a ticket to the Cannabis Cup SoCal, please reach out to mediateam@hightimes.com .

/EIN News/ -- About High Times

For more than 44 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .



For Hightimes financial information visit http://www.hightimesinvestor.com .

Media Contacts

Mediateam@hightimes.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.