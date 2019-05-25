Redpath Sugar Recognized by City of Toronto as it Celebrates 60th Anniversary Operating on Toronto’s Waterfront

TORONTO, May 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redpath Sugar Ltd. (“Redpath”) is celebrating 60 years of operating on Toronto’s Waterfront during the City’s Doors Open event, a community initiative it has been a participant of since it first began 20 years ago. The local plant was recognized this morning by the City of Toronto for its contributions to the community and the value it continues to add economically.



Phil Guglielmi, General Manager of Redpath (L) and Nancy Gavin, Brand Development Manager (R) Accept the Mayor's Scroll from Deputy Mayor, Councillor and Chair of Economic and Community Development Committee Michael Thompson (C), presented on behalf of the City of Toronto in recognition of Redpath's contributions to the City and waterfront community.





Redpath’s waterfront plant supplies various sugar products to the Canadian market, ranging from grocery stores to food manufacturers. As such, Deputy Mayer and City Councillor Michael Thompson presented representatives from Redpath with a scroll acknowledging the significance of the plant’s impact on both the local community and economy. Among remarks was mention of Redpath’s consistent stance as a partner and willing participant in the City’s initiatives – even when that has meant change and adjustments for the plant.

“It has been a unique and rewarding experience operating on the waterfront,” said Phil Guglielmi, General Manager of Redpath. “Throughout the years we have adjusted to rapid development and change, working alongside the City to ensure that we can continue operating efficiently while also positively impacting our immediate environment and the City at large.”

Being one of the last industrial establishments in the Toronto Harbour, Redpath has navigated the City’s growth by embracing various technological and environmental advancements. The plant continues to thrive in their operations while simultaneously working in line with the needs of the City and will remain a landmark on Toronto’s waterfront for many more years to come.

Redpath invites members of the community to their on-site museum where they can learn first-hand the unique history of the Company. The museum is open on weekdays and admission is free to all visitors.

About Redpath Sugar Ltd.



Redpath Sugar markets and sells sugar products under the Redpath®Brand and is a part of ASR group, the world’s largest refiner of cane sugar. The Redpath offices and plant are located on the waterfront in Toronto, Ontario and provide sugar products to the Canadian market including consumers, foodservice outlets and food manufacturers.

The company also operates a dry blending and packaging plant in Belleville, Ontario. This location co-manufactures major retail brands and private labels products, such as sweetened iced tea, hot chocolate, and other sugar containing products for Canadian and export markets.

For further information, please visit: www.redpathsugar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0753e01-bf1d-4540-b955-d198d8c51260



