Last Chance for Animals’ “Casa de Carne” and “Food for Thought” PSAs Win Multiple Telly Awards

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is proud to receive nine Telly Awards in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.



Clip from LCA's award-winning PSA "Casa de Carne"





One of the world’s most prominent and highly respected competitions for honoring video and television content, the 40th Annual Telly Awards received over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

LCA’s 2019 PSA “Casa de Carne” – a thought-provoking film that follows three friends to a high-end restaurant where they must slaughter the animals they order for dinner – took home one Gold, two Silver, and three Bronze Telly Awards in the Social Responsibility for Non-Broadcast, Cause Marketing for Online Commercials, Social Responsibility for Online Commercials, Public Interest/Awareness for Online Commercials, Directing for Online Commercials, and Social Issues for Non-Broadcast categories, respectively.

LCA’s 2018 PSA “Food for Thought” – a film that forces viewers to question their relationship with the animals they eat and the animals they distinguish as pets – won a Gold and two Silver Telly Awards in the Public Interest/Awareness, Cause Marketing, and Social Responsibility for Online Commercials categories, respectively.

“Now more than ever, we need stories that expand our circle of empathy and allow us to see the world through a more compassionate lens,” said Dustin Brown , writer/director of both short films.

“This is a phenomenal platform to highlight the issues animals commonly face. LCA is thrilled to be recognized by the prestigious Telly Awards,” said Chris DeRose , Founder and President of LCA.

ABOUT DUSTIN BROWN:

Dustin Brown is a writer, director and film editor with a passion for telling character-driven, socially conscious stories. His work has been recognized by some of the most prestigious film festivals and organizations including the Cannes Film Festival, BAFTA, Clermont-Ferrand, as well as Film Independent, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. He is a graduate of the American Film Institute Directing Program.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. https://www.lcanimal.org/

Press Contact: Audrey Harvey

campaigns@lcanimal.org, (310) 271-6096 x27

Image available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2ff81a-3742-4f20-94bf-813e9d3f0316

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.