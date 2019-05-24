Mammoth Energy Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration”. According to the article, a high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid is under investigation for allegedly steering post-hurricane work to one of Mammoth’s subsidiaries. The subsidiary had signed separate contracts worth up to $900 million and $945 million to repair downed transmission and distribution lines in Puerto Rico.

Following this article, Mammoth’s share price dropped more than 4%.

We are investigating the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Mammoth. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Mammoth securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=mammoth .

