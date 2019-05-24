BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc. Celebrates Sales Licence Granted In Record Time

Passionate Team of Homegrown Heroes Proves Size Doesn’t Matter

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc. is now licensed to sell handcrafted cannabis in Canada to medical clients and the recreational market through its online client store. The company will begin with flower but is anticipating the sale of additional cannabis product lines, such as pre-rolls, seeds, live plants, and oil extracts in the near future.



BOAZ, the Calgary-based Medical Cannabis Licensed Producer is now able to offer clients Medical Cannabis after Health Canada approved and issued a Sale For Medical Purposes Licence under the Cannabis Act (Canada).

David Isaak, CEO and Founder of BOAZ says, “We had a great business plan, structure and facility design but in the end, it came down to our team. Together we overcame all the challenges that came at us and still executed within a couple of months of projections over two years. The right mix of experts working so well together achieved things no one else has been able to do in this timeframe.”

BOAZ has been preparing for the approval of its Sales Licence since January 2019. BOAZ’s craft process currently produces 160 kg of dried flower cannabis per month with four active grow pods. At full production, BOAZ will have 18 grow pods by year-end, producing over 8,600 kg annually.

Key stakeholders in the organization helped BOAZ overcome its licensing challenges.

“Our key to success was being focused on where we needed to be, keeping our team small, and that everyone understood every process and procedure, for collective ownership in the outcome,” says Bethan Rider, Quality Assurance Manager, BOAZ.

With a small team of 15 passionate full-time employees, BOAZ has proven that good things do come in small packages (right to your door).

BOAZ: We’re Growing Potential.

About BOAZ

BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately-owned, Licensed Producer of cannabis. Based in Calgary, Alberta, BOAZ received its official licence for cultivation from Health Canada on June 22, 2018. The 20,000 sq. ft. medical marijuana facility began production in July 2018 and received their Sales Licence from Health Canada on May 24, 2019. Media resources available upon request.

