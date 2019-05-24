New Royal Canadian Legion Executive Director takes the helm

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion’s National Headquarters is pleased to introduce its new National Executive Director, Steven Clark. Clark officially began his role this week in Ottawa.



“This is an exciting time for the Legion and I am proud to be a part of it,” says Clark. “While our mission to serve Veterans, our communities and to promote Remembrance will always be our focus, how we accomplish these goals will continue to evolve.”

Prior to being chosen for this position, Clark was the Director of Corporate Services at the Legion’s national headquarters. He first joined the Legion as an Administrative Officer in 2005. His military history includes serving as a Royal Canadian Air Force Reservist as a member of the Cadet Instructor Cadre.

“I would like to congratulate Steven on his new role,” says Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine, CD. “Having worked with him for fifteen years, I know he brings both leadership and a wealth of knowledge about the Legion to the position. I welcome him and look forward to our work together.”

The National Executive Director is responsible for overseeing staff operations in Ottawa, and guiding the work of provincial executives across the country. Clark will help set Legion policy and the direction for major national initiatives such as Canada’s National Remembrance Day Ceremony, and the push for more research into medical marijuana.

“I welcome this opportunity to develop and progress the Legion’s transformation internally and externally,” Clark says. “We will continue to embrace technological advances and adopt innovative approaches, which will improve our members’ experience, enhance the effectiveness of our programs and advocacy work, and in the end, better serve the needs of Canada’s Veterans.”

Clark takes the helm after the retirement of Brad White, the Legion’s National Executive Director for the previous 10 years. The Royal Canadian Legion thanks White for more than 20 years of dedicated service to the organization.

A native of Fredericton, NB, Clark left the military in 1991 to join the non-profit sector as part of the Air Cadet League of Canada, eventually becoming its Chief Administrative Officer.

For more on Clark’s history, please visit www.legion.ca/who-we-are

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca / 343-540-7604

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.