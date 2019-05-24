Interstate Restoration shoots for big donation for veterans

Skeet event raises $60,000 for North Texas Veterans Initiative

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A skeet-shooting competition sponsored by Fort Worth-based Interstate Restoration has raised $60,000 for the North Texas Veterans Initiative (NTVI) .



/EIN News/ -- The 17-team event at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas yesterday, called the Interstate S.H.O.W., featured a full afternoon and evening’s worth of competitive events, food and ceremonies, all designed to benefit local military veterans. SHOW stands for “Shoot Honoring our Warriors,” and Interstate plans to make it an annual event.

“At Interstate, we’re in the business of helping people put their lives back together after natural and manmade disasters, so it makes sense that we would want to help veterans to re-establish their lives as well,” said Harley Jeanise, Interstate’s regional director for Texas.

The North Texas Veterans Initiative focuses on providing aid to former military members whose circumstances have caused them to become homeless.

“Our work depends upon the support of organizations like Interstate Restoration and all the sponsors of this event who have contributed so much,” said Brian Taylor of NTVI. “We are very grateful for their involvement.”

Sponsors of the Interstate S.H.O.W. included the following:

Gold Level Sponsors

American Freightways

Herc Rentals

Silver Level Sponsors

Aramsco & Interlink Supply

Enterprise Fleet Management

One Source / Cat Staff

Bronze Level Sponsors

Moffitt Services

Stanley Steemer

Abatix

Bull Logistics

Elite PEO

ATC Environmental

Exact Diagnostics

DFW Environmental

Event organizers handed out trophies and awards to the following team winners:

First place - A Mighty Fine Car Wash

Second place - Sedgwick

Third place - United Building Services

The following individual winners also won awards:

Grand prize winner - Jarrad Ramsey won the Interstate Restoration-sponsored helicopter hunt

Raffle winner - Chris Wiggins won the SIG M17 Mil Handgun

Raffle winner - Brett Conrad won the 12-gauge Keltec Bullpup shotgun

Raffle winner - Michelle Johnson won the Beretta A400 Shotgun

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration LLC is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property throughout North America. Fort Worth-based Interstate is a difference-maker in the industry, helping businesses to recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters.

About North Texas Veterans Initiative

Visit www.ntvii.org

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.