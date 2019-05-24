Matrix Service Company to Present at the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah will be participating in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The conference is being held at the InterContinental Boston, 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston, Massachusetts.



/EIN News/ -- The Company is currently scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on May 30, 2019. One-on-one meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled by contacting KeyBanc directly, or by contacting Matrix Service Company at ir@matrixservicecompany.com or MTRX@alpha-ir.com.

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company is parent to a family of companies that include Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America’s energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information, please contact:

Kevin S. Cavanah

Vice President and CFO

+1-918-838-8822

Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com

Kellie Smythe

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8267

Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.



