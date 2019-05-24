Edgecore Networks and Credo team up at Computex 2019

Joint 100G/400G Demonstrations validate Credo Active Electrical Cables on Edgecore Platforms

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex – Edgecore Networks , the leader in open networking and CREDO , a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology which delivers high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks today announced the companies will demonstrate 100G/400G port interoperability on a variety of Edgecore open networking platforms using Credo’s Active Electrical Cables (AEC). These deterministic and persistent connections are ideal for the deployment of the next generation of high capacity data center fabrics, internet exchanges, and high bandwidth service provider infrastructures with the flexibility and cost benefits of open networking. The conference starts on Tuesday, May 28 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, with exhibits taking place May 28 through June 1.

“Credo is introducing our AECs as a new category of network connectivity to enable the rapid deployment next generation switch platforms while maintaining the existing low cost, performance optimized server infrastructure,” said Jeff Twombly, vice president of marketing and business development at Credo. “In addition to delivering fully deterministic, lower gauge, lightweight cabling solutions, we have introduced innovative speed-shifting in the AECs that allows for ease of port matching.”

"Targeting the enterprise, service provider, and data center market segments, Edgecore Networks continuously delivers innovative open networking solutions that enable network infrastructure providers to deploy services with increased flexibility, lower costs and greater control of SDN-managed infrastructure. We are excited to be working closely with Credo to validate the AECs in our industry leading open networking platform configurations," said Matt Roman, Director of Product Management at Edgecore. "Our customers will benefit from the robust, low cost, and deterministic connectivity provided by Credo's AEC product portfolio."

The 400G port to 400G port and 400G port to 4x100G port connectivity solutions will be on display on the show floor in the Edgecore Networks booth (Taipei, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, booth #P0208).

About CREDO

CREDO is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor device solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. CREDO’s advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks. For more information, please visit: www.credosemi.com .

Credo Corporate Contact:

Helen Do, Credo, helen.do@credosemi.com

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP AcceptedTM switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com .



Edgecore Media Contact

Asia: Lucille Lu Edgecore Networks lucille_lu@edge-core.com +886-3-505-3674

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/483d701e-c301-44f4-816c-9fc6fd1ba3dc



