Infinity Supercritical Developing Eco Extraction Process To Extract Oil from Hemp Using Water As The Solvent

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Supercritical LLC, a hemp oil extraction equipment development firm, is pleased to announce development of huge volume hemp flower processing to full spectrum hemp oil using water.



The environmentally friendly aqueous process for plant cell disruption uses hydrodynamic cavitation. The key features of this technology are cell lysis, fractionalization, and solubility. This method of extraction is considered eco-extraction. The largest system will process 100,000 pounds of hemp flower per day.

With the Federal legalization of hemp, there will be an explosion of hemp cultivation this year, along with a huge bottleneck at fall harvest from the lack of hemp oil extraction facilities. Traditional methods of hemp oil extraction using ethanol do not retain terpenes, and can produce a poor quality full spectrum oil (but can produce a fast method of CBD access). While access to ethanol extraction equipment is relatively inexpensive, the huge cost of the consumables (loss of ethanol from slippage) looms over the processor.

Infinity has developed a method to extract oil from hemp using water cavitation, using water as a solvent.

The new method involves a spinning disc reactor system which is being introduced into the industry for the extraction of CBD oil from industrial hemp. The CBD oil extract, called a concentrate, can be used in vape pens, edibles, and further processed into CBDs for medical and health purposes.

The system is so efficient that the process takes a few seconds, instead of hours or days, which is common in the industry now. In addition, the system uses water as the solvent, instead of commonly used CO2, ethanol, or butane. Ethanol extraction processors can spend up to $1 million per year on consumables. Water doesn’t require costly zoning and build restrictions since its non-flammable and non-pressurized.

With a continuous feed system, different botanicals or varieties can be processed on-the-fly. Legacy batch systems can only process one botanical or variety at a time.

The equipment is modular and can be scaled up to any size. As a continuous feed, continuous flow process, batch systems are now obsolete. The smaller footprint results in lower initial acquisition, maintenance, and operational costs. The added benefit of a smaller continuous feed system is more efficient use of energy.

This process technology can also be used in other industrial applications, such as the production of biodiesel, and nutraceuticals. In the high-tech sector, the process can produce silver nano particles.

As the hemp industry matures, Infinity foresees a huge need for fast and efficient eco-extraction, using a clean, pure, and renewable solvent. Using water as the solvent is not only good for the environment, but even better for the consumer.

Infinity Supercritical LLC develops and markets innovative botanical oil extraction systems. Emphasis is placed on developing new technology to reduce extraction time, and producing a superior oil product, maximizing extracted antioxidants, terpenes, and nutrients. Please visit https://sonicextractor.com for more information.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Supercritical LLC | TEL (720) 541-9113

greg@infinitysupercritical.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.