Credo First to Demonstrate 7nm, 112G XSR SerDes

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CREDO , a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology which delivers high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks announced today it will demonstrate its advanced high performance, low power 112G PAM4 XSR SerDes IP technology at next week’s TSMC 2019 OIP Forum and Technology Symposium in Amsterdam. The Credo 112G PAM4 XSR is manufactured in 7nm process technology and is in support of the Optical Internetworking Forum’s CEI-112G-XSR-PAM4 baseline proposal draft specification.



“We are excited to be the first to demonstrate 7nm, 112G PAM4 XSR SerDes technology,” said Jim Bartenslager, senior director of business development of Credo. “The compute and throughput demands of artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and hyperscale networking require advanced, low power, high performance serial interconnect. Our two-pronged strategy of licensing our 112G XSR in 7nm for the main SoC die and building Credo complimentary chiplets in 16nm is being well received by our partners and customers.”

The wide range of Credo SerDes IP solutions implemented in TSMC’s most advanced process technology nodes enables ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designers to meet the power and performance requirements of a variety of applications including switching, general purpose computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning all of which are fueling expansion in next generation data center, enterprise, and telco networks.

WHERE: TSMC 2019 Technology Symposium & OIP Ecosystem Forum Hilton Amsterdam Airport Hotel Schiphol Boulevard 701 Amsterdam, 1118BN Netherlands DEMOS: 112G PAM4 XSR Open-Silicon, a SiFive company, booth (Custom SoC Partner) WHEN: May 27-28, 2019 WHAT: The TSMC Technology Symposium and OIP Ecosystem Forum bring together TSMC's design ecosystem companies and TSMC customers to share practical, tested solutions to today's design challenges. Success stories that illustrate TSMC's design ecosystem best practices highlight the event.

About CREDO

CREDO is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. CREDO’s advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced process nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. Credo has offices in San Jose, Taiwan, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

