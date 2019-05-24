Thousands of kids and families across Canada hit the ground running for nature

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June and July, thousands of kids across Canada will take action for our planet through Kids’ Run for Nature, a fundraising event that includes 1 km, 3 km and 5 km fun runs in support of World Wildlife Fund Canada.

The community-based event was founded in 2015 by Jasmine de Pencier and Jett Jardeleza-Toole, then aged 10, who were determined to protect Canada’s nature and wildlife. Since then, it has grown to include 27 runs from Newfoundland and Labrador to British Columbia and raised nearly $200,000 for WWF-Canada’s conservation efforts. To date, nearly 3,000 participants have come out in support of the event, and this year it hopes to engage over 2,000 runners and raise an additional $100,000.



Each run is led by a passionate local volunteer co-ordinator or volunteer co-ordinator family. With the support of WWF-Canada, these conservation champions encourage other local young people and families to get active, fundraise and take a stand for conservation programs that are protecting and creating healthier habitats for our country’s incredible wildlife.



WHEN & WHERE



Saturday, June 1

Frédéric-Back Park, Montreal

St. Andrew’s College, Aurora, Ont.

Britannia Park, Ottawa

St. Vital Park, Winnipeg



Sunday, June 2

Beachway Park, Burlington, Ont.

Mill Pond Park, Richmond Hill, Ont.

Confederation Park, Calgary, Alta.

Tahsis Fire Department, Tahsis, B.C.



Saturday, June 8

Burgoyne Woods, St. Catharines, Ont.

Fraser River Mission Heritage Park, Mission, B.C.





Sunday, June 9

Withrow Park, Toronto (flagship run)

Étienne Brûlé Park, Toronto

Wascana Centre Park, Regina

Scanlon Creek Conservation Area, Bradford, Ont.

Fred Johns Park, Leduc, Alta.

Douglas Park, Vancouver

One Mile Lake Park, Pemberton, B.C.



Saturday, June 15

Shubie Park, Dartmouth, N.S.

Claireville Conservation Area, Brampton, Ont.

C.M. Wilson Conservation Area, Chatham/Blenheim, Ont.

Malden Park Visitors Centre, Windsor, Ont.



Sunday, June 16

East Don Parkland, North York, Ont.

Ilderton Heritage Park, Ilderton, Ont.

Saturday, June 22

Bowring Park, St. John’s, N.L.

Richmond Fairgrounds, Richmond, Ont.



Sunday, June 23

Scout’s Hall, Ponoka, Alta.

Saturday, July 6

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, Oakville, Ont.



Sign up to run: wwf.ca/kidsrun



Get involved:

Individuals of all ages can contribute by participating in a run, donating or volunteering at one of the local events. They can also host a Kids' Run for Nature in their local community. Organizers, teachers and schools interested in hosting their own runs are encouraged to contact Kids’ Run for Nature for more information.

Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada, says:

“WWF-Canada’s Kids’ Run for Nature has become a truly national event — this year, runs will take place in eight provinces, from Newfoundland and Labrador all the way to Vancouver Island in B.C. It’s so inspiring to watch kids and families who are passionate about protecting our planet come together with like-minded community members. Our country’s young people are nature stewards of the future and helping them feel empowered to take a stand for a healthy environment is so important.”



Jasmine de Pencier and Jett Jardeleza-Toole, founders of Kids’ Run for Nature, say:

“We created Kids’ Run for Nature because we care about the Earth and want to get kids and their families involved in our great natural community. We want to support our environment and all the amazing wildlife it holds while being healthy and active."



About Kids Run for Nature

Founded in 2015 by Jasmine de Pencier and Jett Jardeleza-Toole, Kids' Run for Nature is a fun run organized by volunteers, kids and families in support of WWF-Canada's work to protect vulnerable wildlife. For more info visit kidsrunfornature.ca



About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca





Laura Eley, communications specialist WWF-Canada +1 416-579-3111 leley@wwfcanada.org

