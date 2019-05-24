Brompton Mutual Funds Limited Announces Termination of Brompton Resource Class

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brompton Mutual Funds Limited (the “Corporation”) announces that it intends to terminate and wind-up Brompton Resource Class (the “Fund”) on or about July 31, 2019 (the “Termination Date”). The Corporation believes it is in the best interests of the shareholders to terminate the Fund based on its size and due to restrictions imposed by the Federal government on flow-through investing within the energy sector.



The Corporation will continue to facilitate redemptions, transfers and switches from the Fund prior to the Termination Date but will no longer accept new purchases of shares.

Series A, Series B and Series F shares of the Fund will be redeemed for cash based on the net asset value per share of each series as at the close of business on the Termination Date.

The Corporation intends to provide each shareholder of the Fund with notice of the termination.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund’s prospectus before investing which is available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Shares nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

