For the third year in a row, TC Transcontinental Packaging Wins “Best of Show” at the 2019 Excellence in Flexography Awards

MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packaging is pleased to announce that it has been recognized, for the third year in a row, with the prestigious “Best of Show” award in the Wide Web/Process/Film category for Transcontinental Robbie’s Fresh Gourmet Focaccia Ranch/Garlic Toast Crumbles wrappers at the 2019 Excellence in Flexography Awards of the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA). These back-to-back awards demonstrate TC Transcontinental Packaging’s excellence in flexographic printing and ability to bring a distinctive touch to the packages, making them look fresher, healthier and more appealing to the consumers.



Fresh Gourmet Focaccia Ranch/Garlic Toast Crumbles printed by TC Transcontinental Packaging



Cabot Vermont Seriously Sharp Shredded Cheddar Cheese printed by TC Transcontinental Packaging



PetSmart for the Love of Pets Authority Dog Food printed by TC Transcontinental Packaging



Fresh Gourmet Piments Jalapeño Croustillants printed by TC Transcontinental Packaging





Additionally, TC Transcontinental Packaging took home a Silver award in the Wide Web/Line/Film category for the Cabot Vermont Seriously Sharp Shredded Cheddar Cheese wrapper, another Silver award in the Wide Web/Line/Coated Paper category for the PetSmart for the Love of Pets Authority Dog Food bag and a Bronze award in the Wide Web/Process/Film category for the Fresh Gourmet Piments Jalapeño Croustillants wrapper.

“It is incredible to win FTA’s “Best of Show” award once again this year and to be recognized by the industry,” said Rebecca Casey, Vice President Marketing & Consumer Market Development. “At TC Transcontinental Packaging, we are always looking to work in collaboration with our customers and partners of the supply chain to bring the best solutions to the shelves. Bringing high-end printing technology, performance and innovation are a must to continue to win in the market today.”

More on the Fresh Gourmet Focaccia Ranch/Garlic Toast Crumbles wrappers

The Fresh Gourmet Focaccia Ranch/Garlic Toast Crumbles wrappers was a challenging expanded gamut (EG) job. Transcontinental Robbie had to guarantee excellent white coverage without excessive impression or ink deposition in order to maintain reverse details required to allow the MPET to be the metallic element in the gold builds. Text builds in multiple colors were required on all SKUs and at fairly small font sizes, along with trapless thumbnail images on the back panel that required extremely tight register. Solid and near-solid process colors also existing in the highlights meant executing well on the entire tonal range. The real key to getting all of this accomplished was focusing on exceptionally good ink transfer without excessive operator inputs.

To view all the winning packages, visit www.tc.tc/packaging under Innovation and Awards.



More than 500 entries from around the world set the stage this year and 124 coveted awards, plus six best of show recipients were revealed in New Orleans, on May 5, 2019. The judging panel, comprised of industry members who have an eye for detail, evaluated each print for their degree of difficulty and level of execution. This year, award-winning prints offered proof of significant achievements in quality.

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), positions itself as leader in flexible packaging in North America, and also has operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, United Kingdom, New Zealand and China. This sector has over 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 28 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc .

