Iconic Brands (ICNB) / Bellissima Sparkling Wine Ships to Finland 

AMITYVILLE, NY, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc . (OTCQB: ICNB) announced today that the company has received orders for an initial 480 cases of Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparking wine to ship direct to Finland. The company feels this is another big step towards the opening of the entire European continent. We continue to work diligently with our UK partners on the regulatory process required to get Bellissima into the United Kingdom.

The company is also excited to report we are preparing our first sample shipment to Australia and we expect to ship them no later than the first week of June. This sample shipment will pave the way to the opening of the Australian and New Zealand markets respectively.

In additional news the company announced the launch of the corporate online store, at www.Bellissimaprosecco.com; the store will be bolstered with new products representing the brand portfolio as well lifestyle related products such as custom glassware, cork screws and related goods. Currently PayPal is accepted with credit cards available shortly after. Please visit the store and support our company.

Also the company is creating a Direct to Consumer (DTC) option for customers to be able to purchase wine directly through the company website, www.bellissimaprosecco.com . The partnership with our logistics and fulfillment partner is being finalized and we will have updates and a launch date as soon as possible.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com . Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under the newly formed subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD

