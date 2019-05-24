Enhanced T1 E1 Emulation / Analyzer Products & Software

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., announced today the release of its latest T1 E1 Emulation/Analyzer products and software Ver 19.4.12 covering new application, enhancements to the existing applications and added features.



Speaking to the press, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni, the CEO of the company said, "The T1 E1 Analysis Suite of products provides comprehensive analysis and emulation capabilities for voiceband analysis and signaling protocol analysis. The new application added to the T1 E1 Analyzer product suite now include Packet Data Analysis, it is an outstanding tool for live monitoring of signaling and traffic over TDM. Packet Data Analysis (PDA) is distributed with GL’s CAS, ISDN, SS7, UMTS, GSM, PPP and TRAU protocol analyzers. Allowing users to monitor live TDM networks including capture, analysis, and reporting of every call-in detail. Supported protocols include CAS, ISDN, ISUP, CAMEL, MAP, INAP, and GSM."

He further added, “There are some significant enhancements in the T1 E1 Record Playback software it permits the user to select T1 E1 port numbers when there are more than 16 ports are available. It also includes last Reset option on the alarms window to know the last reset date and time of the alarms, and it is enhanced with 16-bit 8 KHz VF port capability to get the received signal up to the level of the transmitted signal.

“Latest enhancements for MAPS™ FXO FXS to support the CAMA Simulation. GL’s MAPS™ FXO FXS application can be used to simulate CAMA trunks connected to the 911 selective router (SR) and can be configured for non-intrusive monitoring of 911 services.”

CAMA simulation capabilities include - seize the line, wait for wink, dial ANI, wait for call connect, detect seizure from far side, provide wink, wait for ANI, and connect the call.

In addition to the above, there have been several modifications and bug fixes to the T1 E1 Software. For more details, please refer to the link what's new in the current version 19.4.12 web page.

