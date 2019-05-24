Miller & Miller's June 7-8 auction in Canada will feature collector-grade art, clocks, lamps, art glass, fountain pens

Rare Pequegnat “Nelson” tall case clock, one of only a few known, 81 inches tall, with beveled glass door and correct ‘twin dolphins’ door key (est. CA$3,000-$5,000). Oil on canvas depiction of a warrior on horseback, with others in the distance behind, by Jozef Brandt (1841-1915), 12 inches by 9 ¼ inches (est. CA$15,000-$20,000). Military scene with one cavalry facing the admirer, signed by Dutch artist Jan Hoynck van Papendrecht, 24 inches by 17 inches (est. CA$6,000-$9,000). Two lots are certain to spark keen bidder interest. Both, including this one, are Birds of Paradise table lamps made by Handel (Meriden, Conn.) (est. CA$9,000-$12,000 and CA$6,000-$9,000). National Model 3 cash register, the wooden inlaid model coveted by collectors, in untouched original condition, as featured in the book The Incorruptible Cashier (est. CA$2,500-$3,500).

The two-day, two-session auction will feature over 700 lots, including items of historical interest from world-class makers, many of them Canadian in origin.

A tidal wave of market-fresh collections and individual items of merit. Friday evening includes an old-time gathering of fountain pens. Saturday features the Curt Davidson Pequegnat clock collection.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A two-day, two-session auction featuring over 700 lots of collector-grade art, clocks, fountain pens, lamps, art glass and many items of historical interest from world-class makers will be held Friday and Saturday, June 7th and 8th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, online and in the gallery at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario, in Canada.The Friday, June 7th session will highlight vintage and contemporary fountain pens from notable brands such as Parker, Schaeffer, Waterman, Bexley, Conway Stewart, Montblanc and may others – over 150 lots in all. The Saturday, June 8th session will continue with a representative collection of clocks from the Arthur Pequegnat Clock Company, plus many other fine offerings.Start times are 7 pm on June 7th and 10 am on June 8th (both times Eastern). Online bidding is open now, on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com, as well as the Miller & Miller website, at www.millerandmillerauctions.com . Phone (519-662-4800) and absentee bids will be accepted.Two lots – #430 and 431 – are certain to spark keen bidder interest. Both are Birds of Paradise table lamps made by Handel (Meriden, Conn.). They’re similar: both have a domical 17 ¾ inch diameter shade (signed) in “chipped” and “sand finished” glass, and both are decorated with two exotic birds of paradise amongst blossoming branches (est. $9,000-$12,000 and $6,000-$9,000).All prices quoted here are in Canadian dollars.A star of the fine art category is an oil on canvas depiction of a warrior on horseback, with others in the distance behind, by Jozef Brandt (1841-1915), 12 inches by 9 ¼ inches (est. $15,000-$20,000). A complement to that work is a military scene with one cavalry facing the admirer, signed by Dutch artist Jan Hoynck van Papendrecht, 24 inches by 17 inches (est. $6,000-$9,000).“Out of nowhere this has become one of our most eclectic and exciting sales,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “A tidal wave of market-fresh collections and individual items of merit have combined to achieve what bidders will see. Friday evening includes an old-time gathering of fountain pens and Saturday features the Curt Davidson Pequegnat clock collection.”Pequegnat clocks are as much about an impressive Canadian success story as they are about finely-made timekeepers. Beginning in 1904 the Pequegnat family beat the odds and made finer clocks than most companies in the United States. Curt’s complete and meticulously curated collection of Pequegnat clocks includes every model the firm ever produced, and with variations.Pequegnat clocks in the auction include a rare “Nelson” tall case clock, one of only a few known, 81 inches tall, with beveled glass door and correct ‘twin dolphins’ door key (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a “Regulator #1” wall clock, Pequegnat’s only weight-driven wall clock and arguably the company’s most accurate clock, with a signed dial and quarter cut oak case (est. $2,500-$3,500).“Complementary to the Pequegnat ethic and spirit,” Mr. Miller said, “we have attracted exciting additions, to include original paintings, fine art glass, pottery, early electric lighting and period furnishings.” Miller added bidders will delight in finding choice “Pequegnat-quality” antiques by names such as Loetz, Quezal, Steuben, Moorcroft, Tiffany, Handel, and Bradley and Hubbard.In addition to the Brandt and Papendrecht paintings, other artworks expected to do well include the following:• A watercolor of a warrior on horseback by Juliusz Kossak (1824-1899), with a dwelling behind, signed and dated “1886”, 8 ¾ inches by 11 ½ inches sight (est. $8,000-$12,000).• An oil on canvas by Frederick Stanley Haines (Canadian, 1879-1960), matted / framed, signed on lower left edge, measuring 32 inches by 24 inches sight (est. $8,000-$10,000).• A figural forest scene by Canadian artist Homer Ransford Watson, in the original frame, signed lower left edge, measuring 24 inches by 18 ½ inches sight (est. $6,000-$9,000).A birdseye maple library cupboard made in the Eastern Townships of Ontario in the 1880s or 1890s, made of solid birdseye maple with paneled sides and pull-out ironing board, should bring $4,000-$6,000. Also, a horse statue plaster cast by the famed Woodstock, Ontario sculptor Ross Butler (1907-1995) for Dawes Black Horse Ale, 19 inches tall, is estimated at $2,000-$2,500.A Stella mahogany music box with 36 discs, the front panel of the original condition case carved with oak leaves and acorns, in excellent playing condition, should rise to $3,000-$5,000. Also, a National Model 3 cash register, the wooden inlaid model coveted by collectors, in untouched original condition, as featured in the book The Incorruptible Cashier, should hit $2,500-$3,500.A Baccarat close-packed millefiori paperweight, made in France and incorporating canes featuring various figures, to include a monkey, squirrel and birds, signed and dated (“B 1847”) is expected to bring $2,500-$3,500; while a Canadian National “2659” train plate, built in 1910 by MLW for CNR Steam Locomotive, one of two plates in the sale, should achieve $2,500-$3,000.The auction will also feature Canadian and international art, including works by Thomas Mitchell; Canadiana; folk art and early country store advertising items; period showcases, cabinets and advertising displays of the late Victorian period, and many other fine items.Previews will be held on Friday, June 7th, from 6-9 pm; and on June 8th from 8-10 am. People can pre-bid live online at the Miller & Miller website – www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com Miller & Miller Auctions Ltd. is a seller of high-value collections between $200,000 and $3 million. Individual items of merit are always considered. It is Canada’s #1 trusted place for collectors to buy and sell. The firm is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710 or (519) 716-5606; or, you can send an e-mail to info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions Ltd. and the June 7-8 auction visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #



