KALY Gives Veterans 10 Percent Discount On Hemp4mula CBD Gum and 20 Percent Discount to All Over Memorial Day Weekend

DALLAS, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced its Hemp4mula CBD Gum available to all U.S. Veterans from here forward at a 10% discount. Hemp4mula is available online at the Ecommerce site www.USMJ.com hosted by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”). USMJ has launched a Veteran Discount Program called Operation Patriotic Salute extending a 10% discount on all CBD and Cannabis Essentials available on their website www.USMJ.com. Also, now through May 29th, in honor of the Memorial Daly Celebration, USMJ is offering a 20% discount to everybody on all CBD and Cannabis Essentials.

Patented Cannabis Extracts Targeting $170 In Million Pharmaceutical Treatments



In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech (NCMB). NCMB is biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patent For Cannabis Extraction. In four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY, through its subsidiary, NCMB has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds. KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy. Separately, to generate revenue in parallel while ongoing research is conducted, KALY is launching a line of CBD infused consumer products of which Hemp4mula Gum is the first. Hemp4mula Gummies are coming soon as well as HempTantation Sunscreen.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/



