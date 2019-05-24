Nebo School District, Utah, Selects Infinite Campus

/EIN News/ -- Blaine, Minn., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Campus was selected by Nebo School District as its student information system (SIS) for enhanced functionality, ease of use, and more.

“We selected Infinite Campus for its robust and easy master scheduling capabilities, 504 and IEP integration, many grade book enhancements, ease of use for students and parents, and the ability to customize our student registration & payment process,” said Reese Brunson, Technical Services Coordinator at Nebo School District.

Infinite Campus will enable the district to better manage its student data with a scalable, integrated SIS with more core functionality than any other system.

“Nebo’s extensive selection process included detailed demonstrations from multiple vendors and sending its entire selection committee out of state to visit four Infinite Campus districts for feedback on our system and company,” said Ashton Faires, Strategic Market Development at Infinite Campus. “We are honored Nebo has joined us in Transforming K12 Education® and look forward to growing our presence in Utah.”

In addition to the SIS, Nebo purchased Campus Premium Products: Campus Online Registration (new and existing student registration), Campus Data Change Tracker (who made changes, and when), Campus Multi-language Editor (report cards and online registration in multiple languages), and Campus Learning (LMS with powerful teacher tools for digital learning). All Premium Products are fully-integrated with Campus SIS so real-time information is shared across all products.

Nebo will provide parents, guardians, and students with mobile apps and a user-friendly portal. These platforms open the lines of communication between key stakeholders through real-time access to grades, assignments, attendance, and much more.

The district’s go-live is summer of 2020.

About Nebo School District

Nebo School District is located in Spanish Fork, Utah. The district supports over 40 schools and 33,000 students. Nebo School District’s mission is to engage, empower, and collaborate to ensure student success. http://www.nebo.edu

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

Caitlin Slator Infinite Campus, Inc. 763-795-3848 caitlin.slator@infinitecampus.com



