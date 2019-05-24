Dinatrum confirms expansion plans to US and Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) -- Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, will soon be announcing acquisition plans in Canada regarding a proposed property that has been under a rigorous evaluation.



We will soon be informing our shareholders regarding these plans.



The US economy is strong and growing at a 3.2% GDP as announced last week surprisingly strong upturn in the first quarter resembling an invitation for our company to enter into the US Real Estate Market with strong footing.

The company is also working on the preparation of outlining the following within its Financial Department:

Scope of Work that would include Auditing, Appraisals and Preparing Accounting

Define Transaction Steps to Financing

The company is preparing a Check List for Bond Offering (PPM)

Flow Chart of Project-Financing Process

The company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com



Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



