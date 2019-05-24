Wikicareer.com 2.0 just launched by Wikisoft

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wikisoft (OTC: WSFT) is thrilled to announce the launch of Wikicareer.com 2.0. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer’s goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more. Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees, allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment. In addition, visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements, primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer's mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.



With the launch of wikicareer.com, Wikisoft enters the billion dollar job market, competing with job sites Glassdoor.com, Comparably.com and Indeed.com. With high growth and vast potential, the job market is an incredible opportunity for Wikisoft, as can be seen by the fact that Glassdoor was sold to the Japanese-based HR company Recruit Holdings Co. in May 2019, for $1.2 billion in an all-cash transaction. Sample: https://www.wikicareer.com/wiki/Microsoft

Wikicareer is positioned for a successful launch. Containing relevant information on over 1 million companies, Wikicareer is providing valuable information that current and potential employees need. Development does not stop there. The job search function will be launched in October 2019, primarily focusing on management jobs, one of the most active sectors of the job market and one that adds real value to the site.

Wikisoft (OTC: WSFT) intends to grow Wikicareer by taking full advantage of other wiki sites that provide access to the detailed information of over 200 million companies, along with millions of daily information seekers. The range of sites, including wikiprofile.com, a branding portal of top brands and larger companies, provide vital information about the companies and the people behind them.

The goal for Wikicareer is to quickly become a serious player in the vast and lucrative job market supported by Wikisoft Corp, which expects to upgrade its financial expectations for 2019.

About WikiSoft Corp: WikiSoft Corp (OTC: WSFT) is the world’s largest Wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the Wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile is built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and deemed the "Wikipedia for business".

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this.

Contact:

Wikisoft Corp.

315 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94104

www.wikisoft.com

800-706-0806

investor@wikisoft.com

Twitter: @WikisoftC

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.