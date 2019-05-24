Angolan president leaves for South Africa

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 24 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço left Luanda Friday bound for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the South Africa’s President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa.,

João Lourenço, who is accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was seen off by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, at Luanda’s “4 de Fevereiro ” airport.

Accompanied the head of State to the airport were also auxiliary of the Executive Branch and senior officials of his Office.

According to a press note from the President’s Civil Office, that reached ANGOP on Thursday, the inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

South African legislator elected Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, after the ANC won the country’s May 8 general elections, enabling the party to pick the country’s president.

