MCGILL UNIVERSITY CHOOSES D2L — AGAIN

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal’s McGill University has announced that the university has once again chosen to use D2L’s Brightspace to deliver courses to its 40,000 students.

“We’ve long been pleased with Brightspace, but we have really been pleased with D2L’s work in making the system even easier to use, while retaining features that make it a powerful and comprehensive LMS,” said Adam Finkelstein, Associate Director, Learning Environments at Teaching and Learning Services. “That’s critical for us because we rely on our LMS to be the stable core to support our diverse programs and Brightspace has been providing the solid foundation that we need.”

Specifically, Brightspace was chosen — again — thanks to the following:

Integration with other tools — which provides greater autonomy for faculty members to teach their courses their way

Improvements to Brightspace — particularly a more modern and user-friendly interface

Connectivity to other systems used by the university allowing Brightspace to function as a “hub” for other applications

Continued reliability and stability

Strong support for data security and privacy standards

As they re-sign with D2L, McGill is maintaining existing Brightspace extensions (such as Learning Environment, ePortfolio, Learning Object Repository, Insights) and adding new solutions (YouSeeU Premium and Course Merchant). They are also inspired by LTI integrations (including tools such as polling and peer assessment) and their faculty have reported that they love using Discussions.

“We have been using D2L for over five years now and have been tremendously satisfied with Brightspace,” said Finkelstein. “When we evaluated our options moving forward, it was clear that remining with Brightspace was the best decision. D2L has been listening to customers and implementing changes that have a positive impact on the instructor and student experience in the platform

"All of us at D2L are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with one of Canada's top universities," said April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "We have been working very hard to improve not only our product, but our working partnerships with our customers. Feedback from partners like McGill has helped make our product and our service better than ever, and it's great to see that hard work validated by their decision to continue working together into the future."

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

