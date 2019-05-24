Global Surveillance Analytics Market Report 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Surveillance Analytics Market Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The age of Big Data Analytics has completely shifted how businesses collect data, manage internal operations, and enact many business decisions. These are now based on direct customer data and observed trends rather than guesses or estimates of business needs from indirect observation.
Big Data Analytics applications have accordingly changed how an organization undertakes its own security and surveillance operations. Rather than relying on manned guarding, passive video monitoring, or after-incident reporting, the latest innovations in surveillance analytics solutions can analyze an organization's total video surveillance operation and alert operators of potential incidents based on pre-programmed detection and alerting capabilities. This allows security personnel to focus on proactive event remediation or more cognitive-intensive tasks.
The market saw initial technical hurdles, as many early analytics solutions did not provide accurate reporting and left many customers with a negative view of the solutions. However, advances in analytics algorithms, artificial intelligence, and increased connectivity have dramatically improved the accuracy and reliability of these solutions and led to a market resurgence and reintroduction of analytics solutions into the overall surveillance market.
Research Scope
This research service includes competitive insights on top vendors within the global surveillance analytics market as well as the author's proprietary benchmarking analysis. This benchmarking evaluates each vendor in terms of overall revenue growth, product and solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends. The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion regarding solutions focused solely on analytics offerings or with a comprehensive analytics solution in addition to other surveillance solution components.
Benchmarking analysis and information includes:
- Short company descriptions and highlights
- Historical revenue growth
- Current product and solution offerings
- Growth strategy, including partnerships and merger and acquisition activity
- Technical innovation or solutions improvements
- Market opportunities, including new market growth, customer acquisition, and Mega Trends leverage
- Mergers, acquisitions, or new product lines within the surveillance analytics space
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the top companies within the Radar, according to Growth and Innovation indices?
- Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Innovation?
- Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Growth?
- Which Mega Trends and current technical innovations are influencing current surveillance analytics solutions?
- What are the significant partnership and customer growth opportunities available to surveillance analytics providers?
Key Conclusion
This research service also contains definitions of surveillance analytics, what defines a significant global surveillance analytics provider versus a surveillance camera or VMS provider that includes analytics, and a succinct conclusion section that highlights trends in the market.
The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Hundreds of companies in the industry are analyzed and benchmarked across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered:
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Industry Challenges
- Growing Product Lines, Partnerships, and Potential Acquisitions
SURVEILLANCE ANALYTICS MARKET
- Market Definitions and Assumptions
- Methodology
- Description of Companies Plotted
C2A MARKET PARTICIPANT PROFILES
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- Ipsotek
- Avigilon
- Genetec
- Milestone Systems
- Verint Systems
- BriefCam
- AgentVI
- Qognify
- IntelliVision
- Umbo C.V.
- Prism
- Bosch Security Systems
- Gorilla Technology
- VCA Technology
- Aventura Security
THE LAST WORD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eclmh2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Radar Systems
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.