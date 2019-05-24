SAP Software and Services Now Available Through Carahsoft U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement

Agreement provides agencies with streamlined access to commercial off-the-shelf software, maintenance and professional services

RESTON, Va., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Carahsoft an enterprise-wide blanket purchasing agreement on behalf of the U.S. Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) through the U.S. Military’s Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI). Under the agreement, Carahsoft and its reseller partners will distribute commercial-off-the-shelf software, software maintenance support, IT professional services and cloud services from SAP Public Services, Inc. to DoD agencies.



/EIN News/ -- This blanket purchasing agreement is designated Best-in-Class by the Office of Management and Budget and is open for ordering by all Federal agencies as well as authorized contractors and resellers. The one-year agreement is awarded with nine option years for a total period of performance of 10 years through March 2029 and carries a master dollar limit of $835 million.

This blanket purchasing agreement includes the following software, services and training portfolio categories, all at a discounted rate from SAP’s GSA pricing:

ERP and Digital Core

SAP S/4HANA ® , SAP S/4HANA ® Cloud

, SAP S/4HANA Cloud SAP Business One ® , SAP ® Business ByDesign ®

, SAP Business ByDesign SAP HANA ® and Databases

and Databases Procurement and Networks

Analytics: Business Intelligence (BI), Enterprise Performance Management, Predictive Analytics Customer Engagement and Commerce

IoT and Digital Supply Chain, Software, Consulting and Implementation

Human Resources (HR): Core HG and Payroll, Time and Attendance Management

Finance

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Training

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are proud to support this blanket purchasing agreement as part of the DoD’s efforts to streamline procurement and reduce the costs associated with traditional acquisition processes,” said Steven Hand, Director of the SAP Team at Carahsoft. “As agencies work to modernize their software stacks, the discounts available through this agreement make cloud, analytics and database solutions from SAP more accessible to the DoD and additional Federal agencies to accelerate their modernization initiatives.”

Carahsoft will support the agreement award by leveraging its partner enablement, sales, marketing and contract management capabilities. In addition to other activities, the company has created a dedicated web resource for the agreement and relevant information and assigned a dedicated Program Manager to facilitate orders, education and reporting efforts.

DoD ESI is an official initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise Commercial Off-The-Shelf IT agreements, assets and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware and services.

SAP solutions are available for purchase under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-19-A-0010 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the SAP team at Carahsoft at (888) SAP-1GOV or SAP@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver SAP, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.