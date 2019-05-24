Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) and Encourages Dentsply Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY).



On December 19, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, defendants falsely represented the drivers of the company’s financial performance. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants attributed the company’s financial performance to the company’s “innovation,” “operational improvement efforts,” “new products,” and “continued investments in sales and marketing” and told investors that these factors helped the company succeed despite the “highly competitive” market for its products.

