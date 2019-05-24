CanadaQBank Offers Highly Customizable Medical Test Prep Software that is Heads above the Rest

CanadaQBank

CanadaQBank, the world’s leading provider of medical test prep software, shows how its feature-rich platform outperforms and surpasses other mock exams.

CANADA , ONTARIO, CANADA , May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical exams are some of the most rigorous and difficult exams people will ever take in their lifetimes. Years of schooling culminate with this one exam, which leads students to spend months – if not years – studying and preparing. In today’s digital age, medical test prep software is a big industry, and more students than ever before rely on it. CanadaQBank offers highly customizable and feature-rich software that is heads above its competitors.

CanadaQBank offers question banks for all the world’s leading medical examinations, including the AMC CAT, the MCCQE Parts 1 and 2, the RCSFE, the PLAB Part 1, the SMLE, and the USMLE Steps 1 and 2. Thousands of unique questions written by experts in the same format they appear on their respective examinations better prepare students for the exams that lie ahead of them.

Aside from their superior questions for numerous exam types, CanadaQBank has implemented numerous features into its offering. Students will find a single-click start option, the ability to take notes on individual questions and save questions into their own customized folders, create exams and study sessions based on specific topics with Topic Mode, toggle between Timed and Tutor modes, monitor their performance, and even switch between different levels of difficulty.

Another integral feature of CanadaQBank is the ability for students to access it from anywhere, whether they prefer a computer, a tablet, or even their smartphones. This means they can study wherever they are, whether commuting home from school or work or at their desks. With the accompanying Facebook group, a thriving community dedicated to helping students succeed, and a thorough YouTube channel that provides video explanations of some of the toughest topics found on medical licensing examinations, CanadaQBank certainly is heads above the rest in terms of its software, question quality, and design.

To sign up for CanadaQBank, fill out the short form and choose your subscription type. The company provides numerous options whether you prefer to pay monthly or annually, which means the software can fit into just about any budget. CanadaQBank is also available to institutions that can then provide access to students at discounted rates. For questions, contact CanadaQBank online.

About the Company: CanadaQBank has helped thousands of medical students become doctors with its unique, customizable, and high-quality question bank software. Through the use of thousands of multiple-choice questions written by field experts and software that students can customize to best suit their own personal needs, CanadaQBank is the best choice for helping students prepare for exams in the US, Canada, the UK, and more. Subscriptions are available on individual and institutional bases, and thanks to the numerous ways to pay and the various billing frequencies, it has never been easier or more affordable for students to use high-tech software to help them become successful physicians. For more information please visit https://www.canadaqbank.com.



2019 CanadaQBank.com Website Demo Video



