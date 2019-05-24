MPs approve status of military magistrates

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 24 - The Angolan parliament approved with unanimity and in general terms the draft law on the Status of Civil Judges and Military Supreme Court Magistrates, whose aim is to value more military judges and organization of supreme courts of military regions. ,

The Military Supreme Court is the only Supreme Court in the country without approved organic law, whose situation needs to be sorted out or risk affecting the legitimacy of some acts practiced by these organs.

The said organs are namely the plenary (which integrates jurisdictional and administrative functions) and the president and Disciplinary Council of Judicial Military Magistracy.

The draft law in question is a document that contains necessary adaptations to safeguard the fundamental principles governing the Angolan Armed Forces.

