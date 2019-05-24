Global Technical Ceramics Market to 2023 - Opportunities in Smart Multi-Material Concepts, Diversification, & Process Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Ceramics Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fabrication of technical ceramics is a complex multi-stage process. Whilst there are other ways to produce finished parts, sintering of ceramic powder remains the dominant process. In most cases, the powder producer and part fabricator are distinct, so powder producers are a critical part of the overall industry value chain.



Often, the fabrication of finished parts receives the most attention, and the critical role played by powder preparation can be overlooked. This study addresses that issue, by quantifying the growth potential in the technical ceramics market for powder producers.



The focus of this global analysis on technical ceramics is to quantify the growth opportunities for each powder chemistry. The key chemistries included are alumina, zirconia, silicon carbide, silicon nitride (including SiAlONs) and boron-based ceramics (boron carbide and boron nitride). Other oxide ceramics include mixed oxides such as forsterite. Other non-oxide ceramics include materials such as aluminium nitride.



As is the case for many other materials, the efficient use of natural resources is becoming an increasingly important concern. This has been highlighted in recent years by supply issues for materials such as zircon and even for pure silica sand.



The efficient use of resources is developing in many ways in the technical ceramics industry. One is the development of additive manufacturing, which reduces waste by removing the need for machining of the final part. Another is the exploration of new sources of raw materials. Several innovative projects are underway to extract ceramic raw materials from the waste streams of other industries.



A feature of many ceramic powders is that, even within a single product type (alumina or silicon carbide for example), there is a very wide range of grades available. The price difference between the most commoditised grades, and the most speciality grades can be more than 1:20. Growth in demand for the most high-end grades, therefore, has a disproportionately large effect on revenue growth.



Defining what is a technical ceramic application, and what is not, can vary from one company to another. For example, some companies are more likely than others to include certain refractory materials, such as kiln furniture, within "technical ceramics." The study states which of these markets is included within scope for each material.



Technical ceramics are used in a wide range of applications. The main markets include electrical equipment, industrial machinery, automotive, oil gas & chemicals, the energy industry, and medical devices & implants.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Supply Chain and Route to Market Trends

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Dynamics - Total Technical Ceramics Market

Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Technical Ceramics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion by Product Type

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Technical Ceramics Market

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Product Matrix

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Summary of Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Multi-Material Concepts

Growth Opportunity 2 - Diversification

Growth Opportunity 3 - Process Technology

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Alumina Segment Analysis

Alumina Segment - Introduction

Alumina Segment - Drivers and Restraints

Alumina Segment - Drivers

Drivers Explained

Alumina Segment - Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Alumina Supply Chain

Supply Chain Dynamics - Discussion

Alumina Segment - Competitive Structure

8. Zirconia Segment Analysis

Zirconia Segment - Introduction

Zirconia Segment - Drivers and Restraints

Zirconia Segment - Drivers

Drivers Explained

Zirconia Segment - Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Zirconia Supply Chain

Supply Chain Dynamics - Discussion

Zirconia Segment - Competitive Structure

9. Other Oxide Ceramics Segment Analysis

Other Oxide Ceramics Segment - Introduction

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Other Oxide Ceramics Supply Chain

Other Oxide Ceramics Segment - Competitive Structure

10. Silicon Carbide Segment Analysis

Silicon Carbide Segment - Introduction

Silicon Carbide Segment - Drivers and Restraints

Silicon Carbide Segment - Drivers

Drivers Explained

Silicon Carbide Segment - Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Silicon Carbide Supply Chain

Supply Chain Dynamics - Discussion

Silicon Carbide Segment - Competitive Structure

11. Silicon Nitride Segment Analysis

Silicon Nitride Segment - Introduction

Silicon Nitride Segment - Drivers and Restraints

Silicon Nitride Segment - Drivers

Drivers Explained

Silicon Nitride Segment - Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Silicon Nitride Supply Chain

Supply Chain Dynamics - Discussion

Silicon Nitride Segment - Competitive Structure

12. Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Segment Analysis

Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Segment - Introduction

Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Segment - Drivers and Restraints

Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Segment - Drivers

Drivers Explained

Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Segment - Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Segmentation by Product Type

Boron Nitride Supply Chain

Boron Carbide Supply Chain

Supply Chain Dynamics - Discussion

Boron Ceramics Segment - Competitive Structure

13. Other Non-Oxide Ceramics Segment Analysis

Other Non-Oxide Ceramics Segment - Introduction

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Supply Chain Dynamics

14. The Last Word

15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tp9pm





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Ceramics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.