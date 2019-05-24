Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Henderson, NV, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kok Wai Lee as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Kok Wai Lee previously held the position of Board member of Readen Investment Limited in Hong Kong.



Mr. Kok Wai Lee (Jan 2, 1978) studied economics at the Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Mr. Kok Wai Lee has worked for two leading asset management companies in various management positions.

As of 2017 Mr. Kok Wai Lee took the position as COO of Readen Investment in Hong Kong

As of 2018 Mr. Kok Wai Lee has been appointed to the position as Chief Investment Officer where he was responsible for managing and acquiring investments including their subsidiaries under policies, guidelines and performance benchmarks established by Readen Holding Corp.

QUOTE Kok Wai Lee: “I am looking forward to using my experience and know-how in a rapidly growing company.”

QUOTE The Board: “This step will enable us to be totally devoted to the growth of our company. We welcome Mr. Kok Wai Lee as CEO and have the confidence that with his experience we are taking another huge step towards Readen’s future.”





CONTACT:

www.readenholdingcorp.com

+31356299970

info@readenholdingcorp.com





Readen Group’s mission statement: To be a valuable and reliable partner for customers, suppliers and investors in terms of quality, communications and service. Adding value for all the stakeholders is the main objective.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Readen Holding Corporation and its plans, products and related market potential. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Readen Holding Corporation’s postings on the OTC Markets Disclosure &; News Service and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Readen Holding Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.