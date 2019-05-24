Mass Innovation Nights Partners with IndusPAD to Host New Products Showcase

June Event Will Focus on Apparel and Advanced Textiles Startups

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, IndusPAD and Lawrence Partnership will host and sponsor Mass Innovation Nights , Massachusetts’ leading monthly new product showcase. The event will focus on startup companies that have apparel and advanced textile products. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.



“Having a local Mass Innovation Nights event will help enhance Lawrence’s entrepreneurial presence and reputation,” said Derek Mitchell, the founding executive director of Lawrence Partnership.

“In fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through its programs, community building and advocacy work, Mass Innovation Nights aligns well with the mission of IndusPAD,” noted CEO Jitender Makkar. “We are excited to help raise the visibility of the many assets the Merrimack Valley region offers startup and early stage companies. These innovators recognize the uniquely competitive value of operating in Massachusetts.”

“Innovation Nights always features a cadre of new and exciting products,” said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights and Innovation Women . “This month, the location and theme of the event will pay homage to Lawrence’s distinctive history as a textile industry stronghold.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Several business experts, including Larry Andrews, Francisco J. Martinez and Lianna Kushi, will participate, offering their business knowledge and growth expertise. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN123 and @MassInno to share photos and their commentary via social media.

About IndusPAD

IndusPAD is building a next-generation industrial hub from which researchers, developers and advanced manufacturers can innovate for the future. Comprised of office, advanced manufacturing and warehouse space, and supported by a one-of-a-kind infrastructure, IndusPAD is the ideal location for high-performing growth companies wanting to operate within the innovation ecosystem but with the additional advantages the Merrimack Valley region offers.

About Lawrence Partnership

The Lawrence Partnership is a collaborative nonprofit dedicated to creating a thriving Lawrence. The organization is nurturing small business owners, designing training and career paths for residents, partnering with leaders around the Merrimack Valley to catalyze economic development, as well as create opportunities and other innovative projects. Visit their website for more information.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past ten years, it has helped launch more than 1,200 new products, which have collectively received more than $3 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram , Twitter , or visit the website .

