The 4Less Corp Launches Small Manufacturer Program

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary the 4Less Corp. (“4Less”, or the “Company”) the owner of Liftkits4less.com (www.liftkits4less.com) (“Liftkits”) has launched its small manufacturer program. The goal of this program is to work with small manufacturers who have demonstrable demand from consumers for their products but who are still too small to have the resources necessary to raise their profile in a meaningful way with the broader market and who lack the necessary resources to scale the fulfilment of their orders.



4Less will leverage its newly redesigned backend and fulfilment system as well as its warehousing capabilities in order to assist these manufactures in raising their profile and significantly increasing their sales. For all products that 4Less distributes for these manufactures, 4Less expects margins to be approximately 50% higher than current margin levels on other distributed products. As well, 4Less expects to receive an equity stake in these manufacturers of up to 10%, which could prove to be very lucrative in the future.

“This program is a great way for us to significantly increase margin and profitability by utilizing our already existing infrastructure,” said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of The 4Less Corp, “We just launched the program and already we have some parties who are interested in potentially partnering with us as there is a very real need for our program in this sector of the market.”

The Company continues to seek innovative ways to further penetrate the market and increase profitability as part of its expansion plans.

/EIN News/ -- About The 4Less Group, Inc.

With the recent final closing of the acquisition of the 4Less Corp., FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out their fast growing ecommerce automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories company with highly targeted "niche" web sites.

Also visit: www.the4LessCorp.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

For more information, contact:

Tim Armes

President and CEO of The 4Less Group, Inc.

Phone: 662-510-8992

Email: tarmes@The4LessGroup.com

