Angola and WFP sign sustainable development protocol

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 24 - The Angolan Government and the World Food Program (WFP) last Thursday, in Luanda, signed a legal instrument for the promotion and achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and for the new action agenda that goes until 2030.,

The document was signed by the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Communities of Angola, Domingos Custódio Vieira, and the Regional Director of the World Food Program (WFP), Maria Dolores Castro Benitez.

The objectives of Sustainable Development (ODS), also known as Global Objectives, are a universal call to action against poverty, protection of the planet and to ensure that people seek peace and prosperity.

These 17 goals were built on the success of the Millennium Development Goals, including new themes such as global climate change, economic inequality, innovation, sustainable consumption, peace and justice, among other priorities

UN member countries met at the world body’s headquarters in New York to formally adopt a new development agenda.

The "Agenda 2030", effective as of 1 January 2016, which integrates the 17 ODS, successors of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which are to be implemented over the next 15 years, until 20130, seeks to strengthen the universal peace with more freedom.

The WFP representative said that the memorandum was basically aimed at technically supporting the Angolan Government in the areas of education and health and responding to climate change.

On his part, Domingos Custódio Vieira explained that the memorandum of understanding will give a new impetus to cooperation with this institution of the United Nations system.

Founded in 1961, the WFP has as its main objectives the use of food aid in supporting economic and social development, meeting the needs of refugees, supporting countries in emergencies, among other actions.

