Fogo de Chão Remodels Flagship Botafogo Location

DALLAS, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils this week the completed renovation of its flagship restaurant located in the heart of Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The remodel updated the restaurant’s design to provide all guests, including local residents and tourists alike, a modern, yet authentic experience unlike any other.



Leading Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils this week the completed renovation of its flagship restaurant located in the heart of Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The remodel updated the restaurant’s design to provide all guests, including local residents and tourists alike, a modern, yet authentic experience unlike any other.



Leading Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils this week the completed renovation of its flagship restaurant located in the heart of Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The remodel updated the restaurant’s design to provide all guests, including local residents and tourists alike, a modern, yet authentic experience unlike any other.



Leading Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils this week the completed renovation of its flagship restaurant located in the heart of Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The remodel updated the restaurant’s design to provide all guests, including local residents and tourists alike, a modern, yet authentic experience unlike any other.



Leading Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils this week the completed renovation of its flagship restaurant located in the heart of Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The remodel updated the restaurant’s design to provide all guests, including local residents and tourists alike, a modern, yet authentic experience unlike any other.





The newly remodeled Botafogo restaurant, which first opened in June 2011, now features expansive indoor and outdoor bars, a white Carrera marble Market Table and modern, yet traditional décor throughout the restaurant that pays homage to gaucho culture. The restaurant boasts luxurious private dining rooms with state of the art technology, making Botafogo the perfect spot for a special celebration or a large corporate meeting requiring special accommodations like complimentary audiovisual equipment.

“Fogo de Chão is a proud Brazilian company, and with our 40th anniversary this year, we want the design of our flagship restaurant to evoke the spirit and heritage of our Southern Brazilian roots,” said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão. “This remodel further elevates and differentiates our guest experience today and honors that heritage in new ways. The interior design and functionality of the space better meets the needs of today’s modern diner, while still offering that welcoming comfort for which Fogo is best known throughout Brazil.”

The renovated restaurant offers guests options to dine inside or al fresco on the outdoor patio with breathtaking views of Guanabara Bay and Sugarloaf Mountain. In the newly expanded Bar Fogo area, guests can enjoy a more casual environment with small plates, shareable entrees, a variety of crafted cocktails, award-winning wines and special happy hour offerings between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

In addition to the renovation, Fogo expanded its full rodizio experience in Brazil to include seasonal seafood options, from fresh ceviche on the Market Table, to grilled and roasted premium seafood served tableside.

Fogo’s pricing options in the region offer guests the opportunity to select a fitting entrée for every occasion from busy workdays to weekend celebrations. Fogo Gourmet allows guests to customize portion and price to suit their needs. Guests can choose to order the Market Table for R$49,90, add a choice of fire roasted meat or fish for a little more, or opt for the Full Rodizio.

For more information or to make a reservation at Fogo in Botafogo, please visit https://fogodechao.com/location/rio-de-janeiro/ .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 53 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table, which includes seasonal salads, soup, ceviche, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the full rodizio experience in Brazil, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, Fogo Gourmet starting at R$49,90 and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646.277.1200

FogoPR@icrinc.com

/EIN News/ -- Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56f1649f-3597-4603-aa21-b3d782ad56ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1959d883-fcaa-472a-ba91-d86219cdf6eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69883155-56ad-407a-aa3c-d1a24e292d5e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9502814d-6ced-4a6f-8082-e6138fc9b7e5



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.