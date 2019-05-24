Amyris Appoints Two New Board Members with Significant Experience in Building High Growth Product and Consumer Companies

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Jim McCann, founder and chairman of 1-800-Flowers, and Lisa Qi, founder and CEO of Daling Family Company in China. McCann and Qi are experts in ramping product sales and managing growth.



/EIN News/ -- McCann is a highly successful entrepreneur who grew 1-800-Flowers to over $1 billion in revenue and pioneered new ways to market the business, including being one of the first retailers to establish an online presence. McCann is a minority owner of the New York Mets. He serves as a director on the public company boards of Scott’s Miracle-Gro and International Game Technology PLC (formerly GTECH plc and Lottomatica S.p.A.). McCann holds a B.A. in Psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

As founder and CEO of Silver Gift Limited and Daling Xinchao (Beijing) Trading Co., Ltd., which operate Daling Family, a large e-commerce company in China, Qi has helped the company achieve mass market status by leveraging its platform to offer carefully selected clean beauty products with high performance at an affordable price. Among these is Daling’s own Native Beauty brand launched in February 2019. Prior to launching the brand, Qi did extensive research into innovative technology enabling the highest quality natural ingredients to set her brand apart. Native Beauty uses Amyris’s squalane as the primary ingredient within a moisture-locking protective skin care serum.

In addition, the company also announced today that long-time board members, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani and Christophe Vuillez of Total have resigned from the board. Their resignations are connected with the company’s exit from renewable fuels and focus on becoming a leading health and beauty company. HRH will become a member of the company’s advisory board.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim and Lisa to our board where their recognized expertise in building hyper growth companies and leadership in their respective segments will be of great help in guiding both our direct to consumer and business to business sales and marketing activities,” said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO. “We would also like to thank His Highness and Total’s membership on our board for their many years of service to the company. We are very pleased that Sheikh Abdullah will remain an advisor and welcome his help in making our products accessible to consumers in Qatar.”

