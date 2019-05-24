Patriot Reports first quarter 2019 Net Income of $323 thousand; Loans and deposits expand and SBA lending business grows; Declares quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced pre-tax income of $491,000, and net income of $323,000, or $0.08 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The net income was essentially unchanged from the prior quarter and $742,000 below the first quarter of 2018.



The decline from the 2018 first quarter was due to a combination of: a decline in net interest income associated with higher retail deposit rates; a higher balance of more costly wholesale funding; and the impact of reserves associated with non-performing loans. The first quarter results include an increase in operating expenses associated with the organic build-up of the Bank’s SBA lending business, expansion of deposit initiatives, and costs incurred in conjunction with enhancing processes, controls and documentation in response to the previously announced Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Bank’s primary regulator.

In the first quarter of 2019, Patriot recognized a gain on the sale of SBA loans of $456,000, compared with $93,000 in the prior quarter and none in the first quarter of 2018. The Bank continues to maintain strong capital ratios and earnings are expected to return to normalized levels going forward.”

CEO Michael Carrazza stated: “The first quarter of 2019 resulted in lower than expected earnings. A confluence of rising deposit rates, cost of funds, and reserves, was compounded by notable increases in regulatory compliance costs. The Bank had positioned its balance sheet, funding costs and operating focus in anticipation of completing the acquisition of Hana SBL; it was disappointing to not have been able to obtain regulatory approval to close the transaction.”

Patriot and Hana SBL mutually agreed to terminate the transaction in March 2019. In response, Patriot has increased efforts to organically build its SBA business, while strengthening internal process and controls to meet current regulatory standards.

Richard Muskus, Patriot’s President, added: “We continued to produce positive results in our core competency of loan originations with approximately $70 million in new loans funded and committed in the first quarter of 2019. Further, we have seen our first period of significant contribution from our growing SBA lending business and are looking forward to initiating new deposit gathering initiatives in the second half of the year that are expected to reduce funding costs and strengthen ongoing Bank operating performance.”

Regarding enhancements to the operating environment, Mr. Muskus added: “We are very encouraged by the progress we have made in strengthening our internal processes and controls and are maintaining a very productive relationship with our regulators. These enhancements combined with our other business initiatives will make us a stronger, more well-rounded and more profitable Company moving forward.”

Patriot also announced today the declaration of its eighth consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. The record date for this quarterly dividend will be June 4, 2019 with a dividend payment date of June 11, 2019.

Financial Results

As of March 31, 2019, total assets were $953.1 million, as compared to $951.7 million at December 31, 2018 and $870.4 million at March 31, 2018, for a total asset growth of 10% over the past 12 months. Net loans receivable totaled $780.7 million, up 1% over $772.8 million at December 31, 2018, and up 9% over $718.1 million at March 31, 2018. Deposits continued to grow to $752.8 million at March 31, 2019, as compared to $743.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $655.3 million at March 31, 2018.

Net interest income was $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 11% and 10% from the prior quarter and the corresponding 2018 period, respectively. The decline in both comparisons was due to higher deposit costs, the impact of non-performing and reduced rate loans and lower loan fees while the decline from the first quarter of 2019 also reflected the impact of the cost of sub debt raised in June of 2018.

Net interest margin was 2.87% for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to 3.20% in the prior quarter and 3.55% for the corresponding 2018 period.

The provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was $165,000, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior quarter and $185,000 for the corresponding 2018 period. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a large provision booked in December 2018 associated with one loan stemming from operating cash flow weaknesses and a collateral shortfall.

Non-interest income was $822,000 in the first quarter of 2019, 45% higher than the prior quarter, and 155% higher than the prior year period, primarily due to realized gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense was $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, 1% higher than the first quarter of the prior year, and 12% higher than the prior year period. The increase compared to the first quarter of the prior year was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits associated with the build-up of the SBA lending team, the completion of the acquisition of Prime Bank, and increased headcount supporting new deposit initiatives and the expansion of credit, finance and compliance support functions.

The income tax provision was $168,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

As of March 31, 2019, shareholders’ equity was $69.6 million, an increase of $309,000 as compared to December 31, 2018. Patriot’s book value per share increased to $17.77 at March 31, 2019, as compared to $17.73 at December 31, 2018.

The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, as the Bank maintains its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of March 31, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.79%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.99% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.91%.

About the Company

Founded in 1994, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on Bancorp’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities, (2) the timing of repricing of Bancorp’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy, (4) the components of Bancorp’s periodic earnings and assets, (5) the fact that certain of the income recognized by Bancorp in any quarter may not be repeated in future periods, (6) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to Bancorp and the Bank and the conduct of its business, (7) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks, (8) the ability of competitors that are larger than Bancorp to provide products and services which it is impracticable for Bancorp to provide, (9) the state of the economy and real estate values in Bancorp’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of Bancorp’s loans, (10) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Bancorp, (11) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect Bancorp, (12) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied, (13) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods, (14) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on Bancorp customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in Bancorp’s other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: Patriot Bank, N.A. Richard Muskus Joseph Perillo Michael Carrazza 900 Bedford Street President Chief Financial Officer CEO and Chairman Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5939 203-252-5954 203-251-8230 www.BankPatriot.com





PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

Assets Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 6,661 $ 7,381 $ 3,865 Interest bearing deposits 49,971 59,056 57,615 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,632 66,437 61,480 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 40,275 39,496 24,793 Other investments, at cost 4,963 4,963 4,962 Total investment securities 45,238 44,459 29,755 FRB & FHLB stock, at cost 7,405 7,794 8,415 Gross loans receivable 788,536 780,376 724,555 Allowance for loan losses (7,823 ) (7,609 ) (6,485 ) Net loans receivable 780,713 772,767 718,070 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 3,621 3,766 3,505 Premises and equipment, net 35,335 35,435 35,638 Other real estate owned 2,945 2,945 - Deferred tax asset, net 10,357 10,851 11,335 Goodwill 1,107 1,728 - Core deposit intangible, net 680 698 - Other assets 9,075 4,816 2,219 Total assets $ 953,108 $ 951,696 $ 870,417 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest bearing deposits $ 82,248 $ 84,471 $ 71,736 Interest bearing deposits 670,573 658,810 583,562 752,821 743,281 655,298 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000 100,000 120,000 Senior notes, net 11,796 11,778 11,722 Subordinated debt, net 9,731 9,723 - Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,096 8,094 8,088 Note payable 1,339 1,388 1,532 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,922 2,926 1,904 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,754 5,166 4,268 Total liabilities 883,459 882,356 802,812 Preferred Stock - - - Common stock 40 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 107,143 107,095 106,928 Accumulated deficit (35,517 ) (35,790 ) (37,805 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,179 ) (1,179 ) (1,179 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (838 ) (826 ) (379 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 69,649 69,340 67,605 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 953,108 $ 951,696 $ 870,417

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands, except per share data March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,741 $ 10,158 $ 8,774 Interest on investment securities 385 385 266 Dividends on investment securities 118 116 121 Other interest income 327 270 151 Total interest and dividend income 10,571 10,929 9,312 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,264 2,913 1,657 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 439 389 257 Interest on senior debt 229 229 229 Interest on subordinated debt 289 278 99 Interest on note payable and other 6 15 7 Total interest expense 4,227 3,824 2,249 Net interest income 6,344 7,105 7,063 Provision for loan losses 165 1,018 185 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,179 6,087 6,878 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 14 15 8 Deposit fees and service charges 127 132 134 Gains on sale of loans 456 93 - Rental income 130 131 84 Other income 95 194 96 Total non-interest income 822 565 322 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 3,184 3,324 2,769 Occupancy and equipment expense 917 813 741 Data processing expense 370 341 317 Professional and other outside services 771 583 572 Merger/tax initiative project expenses 80 330 523 Advertising and promotional expenses 115 64 78 Loan administration and processing expenses 14 25 13 Regulatory assessments 315 317 252 Insurance expenses 41 38 55 Material and communications 134 134 113 Other operating expenses 569 467 358 Total non-interest expense 6,510 6,436 5,791 Income before income taxes 491 216 1,409 Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 168 (110 ) 344 Net income $ 323 $ 326 $ 1,065 Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.27

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Quarterly Performance Data:

Net Income $ 323 $ 326 $ 1,065 Return on Average Assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.51 % Return on Average Equity 1.87 % 1.85 % 6.37 % Net Interest Margin 2.87 % 3.20 % 3.55 % Efficiency Ratio 90.83 % 83.91 % 78.41 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 89.72 % 79.61 % 71.32 % % increase loans 1.05 % 2.24 % 0.68 % % increase deposits 1.28 % 3.30 % 2.80 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 28,029 $ 19,186 $ 5,036 Other real estate owned $ 2,945 $ 2,945 $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 30,974 $ 22,131 $ 5,036 Nonaccrual loans / loans 3.55 % 2.46 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets / assets 3.25 % 2.33 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan losses $ 7,823 $ 7,609 $ 6,485 Valuation reserve $ 1,384 $ 1,712 $ - Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 9,207 $ 9,321 $ 6,485 Allowance for loan losses / loans 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.90 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 27.91 % 39.66 % 128.77 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.17 % 1.19 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 32.85 % 48.58 % 128.77 % Gross loan charge-offs $ - $ 16 $ - Gross loan (recoveries) $ (49 ) $ (2 ) $ (3 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (49 ) $ 14 $ (3 ) Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 17.77 $ 17.73 $ 17.32 Shares outstanding 3,919,610 3,910,674 3,902,610 Bank Capital Ratios: Leverage Ratio 9.79 % 9.84 % 9.72 % Tier 1 Capital 10.99 % 10.62 % 10.90 % Total Risk Based Capital 11.91 % 11.50 % 11.76 % (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.



