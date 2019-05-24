Global $35+ Bn Flavours and Fragrances Market to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavour and Fragrance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavour and fragrance market was worth US$ 27.9 billion in 2018



Flavors and fragrances are substances that are used to enhance the overall aesthetic value of a product by altering its smell and taste. Flavors are majorly used in the foods, beverages, dairy and confectionary industries, whereas, fragrances are used for providing fine smells in body care, home care and cosmetic products. Taste and smell are among the key determinants for the appeal of the product. The possibilities of flavours and fragrances are endless, ranging from floral, musky to warm and woody.



They are usually prepared using natural/artificial chemicals and essential oils to deliver a specific flavour and to enhance the existing ones. The key end-users of the flavours industry include beverages, dairy, confectionary, meat, snacks, healthcare, bakery, etc. On the other hand, some of the key end-users of the fragrances industry include cosmetics and toiletries, soap and detergents, household cleaners and air fresheners, etc.



A key driver of the global flavours and fragrances market is the strong growth in the food and beverage industry. Catalysed by a rising global population and increasing urbanization rates, the demand of processed foods and beverages has been witnessing a continuous growth creating a positive impact on the growth of the market.



Moreover, driven by rising incomes, changing lifestyle and increasing consciousness towards physical appearance, the market for personal care products has also been witnessing a strong growth creating a strong demand for flavours and fragrances. Other major factors driving the market include emerging markets, rising demand for organic and natural products, growing young population, etc.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 35.1 billion by 2024.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flavors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4.1 Brown

5.4.2 Dairy

5.4.3 Herbs and Botanicals

5.4.4 Fruits and vegetables

5.4.5 Others

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.5.1 Liquid

5.5.2 Dry

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.6.1 Beverages

5.6.2 Dairy and Frozen Desserts

5.6.3 Bakery and Confectionery Products

5.6.4 Savories and Snacks

5.6.5 Others

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Fragrances Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.4.1 Cosmetics and Toiletries

6.4.2 Fine Fragrances

6.4.3 Household Cleaners and Air Fresheners

6.4.4 Soap and Detergents

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Market Breakup by Ingredients

6.5.1 Natural

6.5.2 Synthetic

6.6 Market Forecast



7 SWOT Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strengths

7.3 Weaknesses

7.4 Opportunities

7.5 Threats



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Competition

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Givaudan

10.3.2 Firmenich

10.3.3 International Flavors & Fragrances

10.3.4 Symrise

10.3.5 Takasago

10.3.6 Sensient

10.3.7 Mane

10.3.8 Robertet

10.3.9 T.Hasegawa

10.3.10 Frutarom

10.3.11 Bell Flavors & Fragrances

10.3.12 Archer Daniels Midland

10.3.13 Kerry

10.3.14 Ogawa & Co., Ltd.

10.3.15 Huabao



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgae6v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fragrance, Flavor and Aroma Chemicals, Food Additives



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.