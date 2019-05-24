United States Specialty Generics Market 2019-2024 by Route of Administration, Indication, Distribution Channel, & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Specialty Generics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Specialty Generics Market reached a value of US$ 18.4 Billion in 2018



Specialty generic drugs are the generic versions of specialty branded drugs once they lose patent protection. These drugs are used to treat life threatening and serious health conditions such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, epilepsy, HIV, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.



Specialty generics are economical compared to specialty drugs as they don't need to undergo the costly and time-consuming research and development procedures required for their branded versions. Moreover, marketing and promotional expenses for speciality generics are also lower compared to their branded versions.



This results in significant savings for patients, government and healthcare providers. Moreover, the market is also being catalysed by a rising ageing population in the United States. This has resulted in an increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, HIV, autoimmune disease, etc.



For instance, as per the American cancer society, a total of 1,762,450 new cancer cases and 606,880 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States in 2019. Additionally, the patent expiration of several blockbuster branded specialty drugs is further expected to catalyse the market growth in the coming years.



The market value to is expected reach US$ 32.6 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the US specialty generics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the US specialty generics market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the US specialty generics market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the US specialty generics market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the US specialty generics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the US specialty generics market?

What is the structure of the US specialty generics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the US specialty generics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Specialty Generics Market: Introduction

4.1 What are Specialty Generic Drugs?

4.2 Types of Specialty Generics



5 Why are Specialty Generics So Lucrative?



6 Global Specialty Generics Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

6.4 Market Breakup by Indication

6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast



7 US Specialty Generics Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.4 Market Breakup by Indication

7.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.6 Market Forecast

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8.1 Injectables

8.2 Oral

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Indication

9.1 Oncology

9.2 Autoimmune Diseases

9.3 Infectious Diseases

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Retail Pharmacies

10.2 Specialty Pharmacies

10.3 Hospital Pharmacies



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players



