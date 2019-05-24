Enterprise Content Management Software Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024
The global enterprise content management (ECM) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2024.
An enterprise content management (ECM) software is used to create, distribute, archive, store and manage unstructured content as well as to analyze the usage to enable the organizations to deliver related content to users as per their requirement. This software enables organizations to save time and money by systematically managing content like scanned documents, emails, reports, medical images and office documents.
It allows companies to store, track, edit and collaborate on content creation and other information projects while ensuring security. In this way, it serves as a platform for enterprises to share structured information across multiple departments or teams and manage the workflow efficiently.
Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software Market Drivers:
- ECM software establishes smooth collaboration and coordination among the employees of an organization as it streamlines the cycle of information and automates various business processes. It also enables financial institutions to accomplish short-term revenue objectives more quickly by analyzing and improving the customer experience on digital channels.
- Protection against data loss is a growing concern among various enterprises as it is necessary to protect the data for future use. The increasing requirement for securing confidential data is bolstering the adoption of ECM software.
- Several organizations prefer using mobile devices to access and collaborate on content and business documents anytime and anywhere. The integration of ECM software with smartphones and tablets is creating a positive outlook for the global market.
- This also allows efficient distribution of work between employees which helps to make different functional processes traceable and aligns various on-going tasks.
